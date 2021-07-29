How Sanjay Dutt in Vaastav set an acting benchmark for Bollywood. Thursday back

Sanjay Dutt celebrates his 62nd birthday today (July 29). The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with the hit film Rocky in 1981, completed 40 years in the industry that year. During the four decades of his illustrious career, the actor has given many memorable performances in various films. Among them, Mahesh Manjrekar’s Vaastav has a completely different fan base. Many believe that Vaastav is Sanjay Dutt’s best performance to date. While it is still debatable, it cannot be denied that the film is one of the most iconic films of the actor’s career.

On Sanjay Dutt’s birthday today, we revisit Vaastav and see how Sanjay Dutt set a new benchmark for himself and for the Hindi film industry, with Vaastav. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that director Mahesh Manjrekar’s business rests on Dutt’s shoulders.

SANJAY DUTT IN VAASTAV, NEVER SEEN BEFORE

When Vaastav came out in 1999, people expected it to be like any regular movie, given that underworld movies were pretty common back then and they all had similar storylines. Vaastav was not idiosyncratic in this sense; and was like most Bollywood gangster movies with the same story, that of a lower middle class man who accidentally gets involved with the underworld. Circumstances led him to become the leader of all to finally die a tragic death. Vaastav was also all about it. But there was still a difference. This time we had Sanjay Dutt who not only flexed his muscles and dilated his pupils, but also showed a different personality to himself as Raghunath Namdev Shivalkhar AKA Raghu.

Director Mahesh Manjrekar tapped into the two things Sanjay Dutt is known for – his physique and his eyes. The actor’s personal experiences in prison and his interactions with criminals helped breathe life into the character. In Vaastav, we didn’t see Chota Rajan, who would be the inspiration behind the film, but Sanjay Dutt himself.

VAASTAV WON BAD CURSES

Vaastav is one of those Bollywood movies that proves their reviews to be wrong. The film’s script is quick and tense at times, but the heavy dialogue seemed to spoil the broth when the film was first released. However, over time the dialogue became popular with Sanjay Dutt fans, with many emulating his 50 tola conversation with his mother, performed by Rima Lagoo. The scene, in particular, is etched in the minds of all Sanjay Dutt fans. But Jatin-Lalit’s music for the film couldn’t save itself from shame as the songs didn’t match the theme. Many remembered Satya by Ram Gopal Varma, with background music by Sandeep Chowta.

THE DRAMATIC CLIMAX

Apart from Sanjay Dutt, it is Vaastav’s climax that deserves special mention every time we talk about the film. Mahesh Manjrekar skillfully showed the transformation from an easy-going guy to a broken one, with the right emotions in place. However, exaggerated preaching sometimes irritates you a little. Sanjay Dutt is exceptional in the scene when he begs for a drop of alcohol or a inhalation of cocaine despite being on the run from the police and suffering from withdrawal symptoms. Even after more than two decades of the release of Vaastav, the climactic scene still gives you goosebumps when you see Rima Lagoo take her son out of their house and kill him with his own pistol. Raghu’s corpse, with blood spurting from his head, continues to swing on the swing until his brother and father slaughter him.

Watch the climax scene here:

While Vaastav isn’t the best film of its genre, it is without a doubt one of the best films in Sanjay Dutt’s career. The actor has taken a new step forward with his performance in the film. On his 62nd birthday, perhaps return to Vaastav to see a Sanjay Dutt like no other.