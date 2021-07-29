Entertainment
Bachelorette fans suspect Michael Allio is next bachelor after ‘casting call’ appears to drop clues
THE Bachelorette fans are hoping that Michael Allio will be named the next Bachelor after discovering some major clues.
A casting call has been dropped for The Bachelor’s upcoming series calling specifically for “singles, single moms and divorced,” leading many to speculate that the widower would be the next prominent man.
Michael’s love life was struck by tragedy in 2019 when his wife Laura Ritter-Allio died of cancer at the age of 33.
An Instagram page dedicated to singles spotted the casting call and speculated, “Does that mean Michael is the single ?!”
Many fans have agreed that the clues seem to tip for Michael.
“I hope it’s Michael! They’ve already had leads with kids! We have to protect him at all costs though! He’s a saint!” Wrote one Instagram user.
Another added: “I really like Michael and I’m into it.”
And a third joked, “I need to know if it’s Michael because I have to get married at the end of the year, I need to know if I have to cancel it.”
In one of the recent episodes of The Bachelorette, single father Michael, 34, decided to quit the show in order to return to his son James, 4.
During his heartbreaking phone call with James, Michael was visibly distraught when he said to his toddler, “I miss you like a crazy buddy.”
Audio was then heard from James sounding, “Maybe daddy doesn’t want to see me.”
On Tuesday, Michael revealed if he’s interested in becoming the next Bachelor.
In an interview withPeople, Michael said: “I literally got my heart broken on TV so I’m trying to mend those wings. And I have to think about what it would be like to get engaged and introduce someone to my son in a so fast time. I’m not convinced by the idea! “
He added, “I think love is totally there for me. I get a lot of messages from people that resonate with my story and my message to any widower is that he can find it too.
“It is possible and they are worth it.”
Michael opened up on the “Happy Hour” podcast after the episode that he never originally requested to appear on the show.
He said the producers contacted him via Instagram to be a suitor, and after saying no twice, he finally agreed to be on the show.
Michael also revealed that he sought permission from his in-laws before appearing on the show honoring Laura.
“My decision to start this journey is not just mine. There are a lot of people who are touched in my world, people that I love and cherish, and so I said that before I decide , I wouldn’t go unless my in-laws gave me full approval. “
Michael createdThe L4 projectto continue Laura’s passion for philanthropy.
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/3376302/bachelorette-michael-allio-next-bachelor-casting-call-clues/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]