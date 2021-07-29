Bachelorette fans suspect Michael Allio is next bachelor after ‘casting call’ appears to drop clues

THE Bachelorette fans are hoping that Michael Allio will be named the next Bachelor after discovering some major clues.

A casting call has been dropped for The Bachelor’s upcoming series calling specifically for “singles, single moms and divorced,” leading many to speculate that the widower would be the next prominent man.

4 There is speculation that Michael Allio will be the next Bachelor Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Michael’s love life was struck by tragedy in 2019 when his wife Laura Ritter-Allio died of cancer at the age of 33.

An Instagram page dedicated to singles spotted the casting call and speculated, “Does that mean Michael is the single ?!”

Many fans have agreed that the clues seem to tip for Michael.

“I hope it’s Michael! They’ve already had leads with kids! We have to protect him at all costs though! He’s a saint!” Wrote one Instagram user.

Another added: “I really like Michael and I’m into it.”

And a third joked, “I need to know if it’s Michael because I have to get married at the end of the year, I need to know if I have to cancel it.”

In one of the recent episodes of The Bachelorette, single father Michael, 34, decided to quit the show in order to return to his son James, 4.

During his heartbreaking phone call with James, Michael was visibly distraught when he said to his toddler, “I miss you like a crazy buddy.”

Audio was then heard from James sounding, “Maybe daddy doesn’t want to see me.”

On Tuesday, Michael revealed if he’s interested in becoming the next Bachelor.

In an interview withPeople, Michael said: “I literally got my heart broken on TV so I’m trying to mend those wings. And I have to think about what it would be like to get engaged and introduce someone to my son in a so fast time. I’m not convinced by the idea! “

He added, “I think love is totally there for me. I get a lot of messages from people that resonate with my story and my message to any widower is that he can find it too.

“It is possible and they are worth it.”

Michael opened up on the “Happy Hour” podcast after the episode that he never originally requested to appear on the show.

He said the producers contacted him via Instagram to be a suitor, and after saying no twice, he finally agreed to be on the show.

Michael also revealed that he sought permission from his in-laws before appearing on the show honoring Laura.

“My decision to start this journey is not just mine. There are a lot of people who are touched in my world, people that I love and cherish, and so I said that before I decide , I wouldn’t go unless my in-laws gave me full approval. “

Michael createdThe L4 projectto continue Laura’s passion for philanthropy.

4 This comes after a casting for the upcoming Bachelor series specifically asked “for divorcees and single mothers” Credit: Instagram / Bachelornation.Scoop

4 Widower Michael pulled out of this season’s The Bachelorette to go with his son Credit: Instagram / ABC

4 He is James’ single father after losing his wife to cancer in 2019 Credit: Instagram / Michael Allio