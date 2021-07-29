Flash movie video reveals first look at Ezra Millers’ new costume





Ezra Miller was spotted on the set of The Flash, and he’s decked out in his new DCEU costume as he prepares for what looks like an action scene.

A new video of the set ofFlash reveals the first look at Ezra Miller’s new DCEU costume. Miller has played Barry Allen, aka Flash, in two films so far (three if you countZack Snyder Justice League). His first solo outing,Flash, suffered a few slowdowns on the way to release, with production delays and creative changes all pushing the film back multiple times. However, under the direction of director Andy Muschietti,Flash finally started work in April and remains on track for a November 2022 release. Very few plot details forFlash have been revealed, but it’s expected to feature a Flashpoint version of the storyline from the comics. Miller’s Barry will be joined by other major DC heroes, including Batman (both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck) and Supergirl (Sasha Calle). Additionally, Arrowverse’s Grant Gustin, who plays Barry on TV, is said to have made an appearance inThe flash. So far, much of the news regarding the film has surrounded the footage and shooting videos that have emerged online. Related: The Flash Movie: Greatest Batman & Supergirl Reveal Photos From The Set The lastSparkle set video arrives courtesy of The news of the flash film (who in turn got it from DC Marvel Random on Instagram) and reveals the first look at Miller in costume. As it stands, the Flash suit is a mix of practicality and CGI, with Miller’s torso and legs covered in cap material. However, his hood and boots are on display. Find out below. Click here to view the original post. As it appears to be for any action scene, it’s no surprise that parts of Miller’s costume are being added in post-production. Other major superheroes on the big screen have had their costumes completed with CGI, like Iron Man and Spider-Man in the MCU. There might be a full and practical costume hidden somewhere on theSparkle set for the slowest scenes, which would then give a better idea of ​​its new details. Muschietti previously shared a close-up photo of the Flash costume’s chest symbol, so fans can imagine it with Miller’s look above. Miller isn’t the only one whose costume has been revealed through a preview. Keaton’s Bruce Wayne look was spotted last month, and Calle’s Supergirl costume has garnered a lot of fan attention. As a production on FlashContinuing, there might be more of the cast’s plans in action. Filming was briefly interrupted this week due to an incident on set involving a cameraman; whether this video is from before or after, it is not clear. However,Flash made a lot of progress, and hopefully more information about the movie will come out soon. More: Why The Flash Movie Benefits Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen Cameo Source: The news of the flash film/ Twitter Yes Day 2 officially in development at Netflix

