Dominican merengue star Johnny Ventura dies at 81ExBulletin

Jason Merritt / Getty Images The famous Dominican merengue musician Johnny Ventura has passed away. According to the Dominicans media, the 81-year-old musician died on Wednesday following a heart attack in his home country. The news was later confirmed by Ventura’s son on social media. Ventura began his life as Juan de Dios Ventura Soriano and became well known as El Caballo Mayor, as his husky voice and the highly dancing Afro-Caribbean style of his chosen music became popular throughout the world. ‘Latin America. Starting in the 1960s, Ventura had a series of hits that became classics (“Patacon Pisao”, “Pitaste”, “Merenguero Hasta La Tumbadora”) and also transformed merengue from folk music into an international sensation. . He further modernized the music by adding intricate horn arrangements and even elements of rock and roll, which became a useful canvas for Ventura’s stage choreography and elaborate musical arrangements. Just before his death, Ventura had job how eager he was to perform in front of his fans after the long pandemic lockdown. Johnny Ventura’s official music video for “La Bala”

Ventura’s career coincided with a renewed interest in Afro-Caribbean music, thanks in large part to New York label Fania Records, which rekindled interest in the work of Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Republic. Dominican in the late 1960s and throughout the 1970s. Meringue has earned the respect and admiration of salsa stars like Celia Cruz, who has recorded several songs featuring the hip-swing style. Ventura also ventured into politics, first as vice-mayor of the capital of the Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, from 1994 to 1998, then as mayor from 1998 to 2002. The great lady of Cuban song, Omara Portuondo placeholder image, homage paid to Ventura on Twitter from his home in Havana: “Huge artist, radiant and happy heart ‘à la tumbadora. Thank you, we will never forget you.”

