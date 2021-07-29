Entertainment
Raj Kundra porn movie affair: From a Bollywood dream to adult content, how an actor was exploited
India Today TV accessed a second FIR, which was filed by a woman, who was promised a break from Bollywood but was cheated and forced to work in adult content.
The case has a total of four defendants, three producers and an actor.
THE SECOND COMPLAINT
The second complaint was filed by a woman who came from a small town in another state to get a role in Bollywood.
The woman was approached by the racket, two of whom, at the time, worked for Raj Kundra’s company, HotShot. The duo had told the woman they would give him a break from Bollywood.
The woman in her police statement said: “This all happened in 2020. The producers have said that I will have to work on four short films or videos for which I will be paid Rs 1 lakh. Filming will take place in Bungalow Madh located at Malvani in Mumbai and another in Lonavala. “
She added: “They told me that once I worked with them they would give me breaks under the big banners. However when the contract was given he said I would only be paid 10 000 rupees. When I asked them why there was such a huge difference, they said it was done to save taxes and other issues. “
The woman was made to believe that the contract was only Rs 10,000, but the actual payment would be Rs 1 lakh.
WHAT HAPPENED DURING THE SHOOTING
While filming in Madh, the woman was forced to do adult content, which she initially refused. The accused then told the woman that if she did not act, her entire career would be over and no one in the industry would give her a break.
The accused further attempted to convince the woman that the daring scenes would not be aired and that they would be removed. The woman had asked the accused to show her the last video before it was posted.
However, two of the four were added to the HotShots app owned by Raj Kundra without the final cut being shown to him. The woman was shocked because there was nudity and daring scenes. Nothing was hidden, as promised by the accused.
Worse, during the final payment, the woman had given only Rs 3,500. When the woman asked for more money, she was not entertained.
Very soon, the woman’s statement will be registered under article 164 before the magistrate. Sources said that if Raj Kundra’s name was mentioned in this case, he would be questioned again. So far, he has not been named in the FIR.
