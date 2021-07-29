The HBO Maxs reality show has to let its fboys say the f word.





HBO Max’s latest reality show has an embarrassing name: Fboy Island. Wait, you might be asking. Fboy? Not Fuckboy? Yes, Fboy. The censorship is probably due to the fact some of us don’t like to scroll through our streaming platforms and see the fucking word kiss all over the fucking page. Fboy is just as clear and way more elegant than, say, F ** kboy Island would, if you try to keep our dear F-bomb out of there. Plus, most of us are probably just going to say the word fuckboy when reading this headline, anyway. The best of Movies, TV, Books, Music, and more, delivered to your inbox. So, shit, that’s fine as a title, allow that shit. But here’s that shit I don’t like so much: In the show itself, each of the titular boys isn’t called a Fuckboy, as they more than deserve to be, but rather a Fboy. Yes on Fboy Island, they actually use the word Fboy. Is it to maintain consistent marketing? An attempt to be family? Or is it just a big fucking joke? The first time that Nakia, one of three contestants whose job it is to find out which of the dozens of cool self-proclaimed dudes competing for their affection is, in fact, fuckboys uses the word Fboy to describe a guy in the first episode, she laughs to herself, as if to say, it’s so stupid. That’s definitely what I was screaming out loud on my screen as I watched, and I didn’t have to say such a stupid password on an adult reality show. Isn’t NBC forgetting something about the release of Simone Biles? Why have Olympic skaters fallen so much? Aren’t they supposed to be good? If Simone is not excluded from the Olympics, should we follow? The nine things wrong with Olympic 3-on-3 basketball Because Fboy Island is a show for adults! Guys tell each other they have tiny dicks, tell girls they want to sleep with them two minutes into a conversation, and never wear shirts. One guy gives another of the great ladies, Sarah, a very sensual lap dance at one point. This show don’t fuck, guys are there for sex, sex, sex, and it’s A-OK, because it’s not The single person, a dating game on a broadcast network. It’s not even The island of temptation, another exciting competition aired on USA Network and therefore still retained by those FCC assholes, who won’t let colorful language fly before 10pm. Fboy Island is distributed by HB-fucking-O. HBO, as a premium cable network, does not have to follow FCC guidelines. But it’s not just an HBO show; it’s an HBO Max show. Streaming works differently from traditional TV, as these platforms are usually subscription-based services, which means there’s usually no risk of assholes who can’t handle a swearword or a full front. every now and then run into bullshit that offends their precious set-top boxes. . With streaming, you know what you’re signing up for and often that content includes the Seven Deadly Words. Corn Fboy Island won’t cross the line saying Fuckboy. Never, no, not once. It’s a little embarrassing, a little annoying, and halfway through, extremely funny. It’s a weird sight for a guy to admit he’s a Fboy, only to then say Fuck it! uncensored. We know these fucking dudes swear; they are adult men. But God forbid, we take away the rest of their dignity by calling them Fuckboys instead of baby-ass Fboys. Fboy Island makes up for those weird fucking elements by being so hilariously aware of his silly vanity, where dickish men fail to manipulate savvy women into believing they are not dickish and then these men are sent to a place called Limbro where they are receiving therapy in order to reform themselves from their fuckboyexcuse me, fboyways. This is a damn fun watch.

