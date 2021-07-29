Matt Amodio from Medina absolutely dominated Jeopardy!

MEDINA, Ohio – Matt Amodio has crushed Jeopardy !, winning six straight games and earning $ 194,800 in prizes so far. Most of his victories were out of balance with the Final Jeopardy! question just a formality.

How did he get there? The 30-year-old Madinah native was the major of his class at Medina High School in 2009 before earning a degree in actuarial mathematics four years later at Ohio State University. He is now studying for a doctorate in computer science at Yale University, but has been at home in Medina since the start of the pandemic.

I’m happy to be able to watch the games with my parents as they obviously didn’t see me when we recorded them as there were restrictions, he said. It’s really great to sit there with them. They are very proud of me and support me.

As the current champion, Amodio is unable to share the length of his run on the show. But his six straight wins mean he’s already qualified for the Tournament of Champions later this season. We met him ahead of his seventh game show appearance on Thursday.

cleveland.com: How would you describe your time on the show so far? Can you believe this is happening?

Matt Amodio: It’s incredible. I walked in hoping for the best, but didn’t come in with necessarily very high expectations. I was a bit overwhelmed every step of the way and amazed that it continued.

Q: You made things look easy, dominating the other contestants and winning these huge sums of money every night. Was it as easy as it sounds?

A: No. I am by nature a very stressed person, very scared, embarrassed and not overly confident. I think if I showed on the outside how I felt on the inside, it wouldn’t make a good TV. So I tried to project confidence but I was really shaking inside. I’m just glad it doesn’t show too much.

Q: You have demonstrated a wide range of knowledge. How do you know all this?

A: I am just a connoisseur of knowledge. I read all the time. I regularly fall into Wikipedia’s holes. I don’t know how people acquired knowledge before Wikipedia, but it’s really easy now. I just find a place to start and then link to something else that is interesting in this article which connects me to ten other interesting things in this article. It’s only getting better and better and before I know it I have 50 tabs open on my browser and the nights are gone. So I just read, read, read.

Q: Do you have a subject that is a weakness?

A: I don’t like pop culture. I am a historian at heart and I love to discover the cultures of the past. Now, I’ve been able to start enjoying my parents’ pop culture when they were kids long enough, but nothing that mainstream. So in anticipation of Jeopardy !, I found myself familiarizing myself with pop music, TV, movies, and more current stuff that I don’t naturally master.

Q: You have won six games so far and almost $ 200,000. What are you going to do with all this money?

A: My God, that still doesn’t feel real to me. It’s the most boring answer ever, but I’ll save it. I am a PhD student and have a habit of spending more money than I earn by a reasonable margin. It’s going to be nice to have a nest egg or a rainy day fund that I wouldn’t necessarily have had otherwise.

Q: What was your strategy for tackling the board?

A: I think I have a good enough brain to move from one category to another. I can switch contexts very quickly and have noticed that other people might have a little trouble with this. I figured that by bouncing around the board, asking hard questions from one category, and then following up with hard questions from another category, maybe I could get a little edge. Until I got up there, I wasn’t sure if that would be a challenge for me too. When I found out that I was able to do it well enough, I stuck with this strategy.

Q: You have now qualified for the Tournament of Champions. How anxious are you for this?

A: I have faced huge challengers. These scores may be a little off balance at the end, but that doesn’t really give any credit to what these people knew. But, on the other hand, when you participate in the Tournament of Champions, everyone you face is a really good Jeopardy! player. I have never been on the field with two other people who have already won at least five games themselves. So I’m scared of that and I’m bracing for the possibility that it won’t turn out so well.

Q. Current guest host LeVar Burton has been a fan favorite to succeed the late Alex Trebek. How was he on set?

A: I love LeVar Burton. I was so excited when I found out I was going to be with him. I’m a little disappointed with the fan base and their pretty harsh responses on Twitter. I don’t think they appreciate how hard a job is. He was so nice and worked hard for it. You could see how interested and flattered he was at the opportunity. I know if we gave him a full month, a full year, or several years, he would do a great job. He is incredible.

Danger! Airs weekday evenings at 7:30 p.m. on WOIO Channel 19.