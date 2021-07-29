Top 10 Indian TV Actresses As Famous As Bollywood Actresses

In the early 2000s, there was always a clear difference between TV stars and movie stars. That accolade was in all walks of life – their star power, popularity, salary, and fan base.

Speaking of consistency, with the exception of a few cast, there has always been a barrage of new cast every month, with new TV shows. So, unless you’re working around the clock, there’s a good chance the audience will forget about you. This was not the case with movie stars who were already the best of the best and were not easily replaced by newbies. And speaking of the elusive, movie stars of the past were kind of a closed book. Not much was known about their life, and due to their high status, the general public considered him mysterious and successful.

In today’s age of social media, however, these two points are now redundant. Now, TV actors who have completed their show continue to be constantly in the public eye via YouTube or Instagram, and due to their ever-increasing popularity, TV actors remain relevant to audiences for a long time. As for the high status of elusiveness, that also disappeared when this social media game of this generation came to play. A game where clicks, views, and posts made you more popular and where it was often a late career situation to be too unfamiliar to the public.

At present, due to the wide reach of television in terms of reality, fiction or competitive shows and the use of social media, there have been a good number of actresses more famous than the Bollywood stars. Read on to find out more.

1) Hina Khan

One of the most talked about Indian TV actresses, Hina Khan has 13.7 million Instagram followers. She became a household name thanks to her hit show Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In 2017, she participated in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Both of these shows made her a daily topic of discussion on Twitter and Instagram and increased her popularity. She is one of the highest paid actresses in India and was on the list of 50 sexiest Asian women from 2013 to 2017.

2) Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the country’s most followed actresses, with 15.5 million followers on Instagram. She gained popularity with her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which was a favorite with fans of all age groups. In 2017, Divyanka and her husband Vivek Dahiya appeared on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. They were the eventual winners of the show and their chemistry was a hit with fans. She remains a massive star, and it is clear from the praise and appreciation she received for participating in Fear Factor in 2021.

3) Jennifer Winget

Jennifer has 11.1 million followers on Instagram. Her most popular roles include Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in “Beyhadh” and Zoya Siddiqui in “Bepannah”. She was also a part of one of the most popular TV shows of all time, Kasauti Zindagii Kay. She is one of the highest paid Indian TV actresses and her beauty and charm has always kept her fans hooked.

4) Nia Sharma

When one thinks of daring, beautiful and alluring actresses, Nia Sharma certainly comes to mind. Nia is constantly raising the temperature with her Instagram account, which has 6.2 million subscribers. Nia was ranked 3rd and 2nd on the list of Sexiest Asian Women in 2016 and 2017 respectively. Nias’ big breakthrough in television came in 2011, with his show Behenin. She was part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was successful in the web series Twisted in 2017. She also starred in the hit franchise Naagin.

5) Rashami Desai

Rashami has 4.4 million followers on Instagram. Over the years, it has established itself firmly in the industry. Her role as Tapasya Rathore in Uttaran made her a big star and her subsequent role as Shalaka in Naagin 4 proved her acting skills. She took part in Bigg Boss 13, which was a hit with the audience. The show was constantly trending on Twitter and it became its 3rd runner-up.

6) Drashti Dhami

The beauty has 2.1 million followers on Instagram. She is an extremely talented actress who has produced many hits like Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mai Hai Mera Dil and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. In 2013, she won the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6 and won it with her choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan. One of the highest paid people, Bombay Times called her actress Numero Uno on TV

7) Mouni Roy

Mouni has a massive social media presence with his Instagram having 18 million subscribers. Mouni debuted in 2007 with the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi show and was an instant fan favorite. Her breakthrough came with the Devon Ke DevMahadev show, where she played the role of Sati. The show was a huge hit that broke many television records. Her most beloved role was in Naagin 1 and subsequently Naagin 2. In 2018, she starred in the film Gold which was praised by critics and the trade.

8) Shweta Tiwari

This list would not be completed by the iconic actress who first made other TV actresses very popular. She has 2.4 million followers on her Instagram. Her role as Prerana in Kasauti Zindagi Ki is one of the most popular characters on television and the series remains an iconic and groundbreaking success. She has also worked in numerous Bollywood and Bhojpuri films. She competed and won Bigg Boss 4 and was a fan favorite throughout it.

9) Ankita Lokhande

Ankita has a 3.2 million following on Instagram. She enjoyed fame from her debut in Pavitra Rishta. The show was a big hit and made her an overnight sensation. She has also appeared on reality shows like Comedy Circus and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 4. She received a big salary on television before leaving to venture to Bollywood.

10) Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita is a popular television actress and has also worked in films in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. She has an Instagram account with 6.2 million subscribers. His popular roles include the character of Anjali in Kkavyanjali, Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Vishakha Khanna in Naagin. She has won numerous awards during her career.