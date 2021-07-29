Jamie Lee Curtis on supporting trans daughter Ruby at upcoming wedding

Jamie lee curtis adds the wedding officiant to her catalog of roles, but it’s part of her job as a proud parent.

the “Knives out” actress revealed in the August / September issue of AARP magazine that her child, that she shares with her director husbandChristophe Guest, is a trans woman. Courtesy of their 25-year-old daughter Ruby, Curtis explained that she and Guest watched their child’s transition with “wonder and pride”.

Curtis also announced news of Ruby’s upcoming nuptials.

“She and her fiance will be getting married next year at a wedding I’ll be officiating,” Curtis told the magazine in a interview published Thursday.

Ruby is the youngest child of Curtis and Guests. The two also share an eldest daughter, Annie, who is 34 years old.

Curtis and Guest join a list of celebrities who have openly supported their trans and non-binary children, includingDwyane Wade and Phillipps busy.

Wade announced the gender identity of his 14-year-old daughter, Zaya, in a February 2020 episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “

Dwyane Wade on supporting Zaya: ‘We want to protect his joy’

“It’s his life every day. It’s not a game for us,” Wade said of how he and his wife Gabrielle Union felt at the time. “We all want to protect her heart, we want to protect her joy and in order to do that, we have to support her.”