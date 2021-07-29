Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over Black Widows streaming release

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over simulcast of Black Widow, which debuted the same day in theaters and on Disney Plus via its Premier Access service.

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday and alleges that Johanssons’ contract with Marvel Entertainment, which is owned by Disney, ensured a wide theatrical release for the film. The lawsuit says it is understood that the deal meant an exclusive release that would not include streaming. Johanssons’ salary was based in part on the film’s box office performance, according to the lawsuit, which means the streaming offering could significantly reduce his salary.

Disney knew that the cannibalization of [box office receipts] by Disney + would save Marvel (and by extension Disney) very large sums of money than it would otherwise owe Ms. Johansson, according to the lawsuit. According to reports and beliefs, Disney intentionally instigated Marvel to violate the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from taking full advantage of her market with Marvel.

Johansson could lose $ 50 million due to altered exit plans, says The Wall Street Journal, who first reported the lawsuit. A Disney spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

The lawsuit alleges that Disney had two main motivations for the hybrid release. First, he argues, Disney wanted to increase the number of subscribers to its streaming service and inflate the value of its stock. Second, according to the lawsuit, Disney wanted to significantly devalue Ms. Johanssons’ deal and thereby make money.

The lawsuit argument that Disney promised an exclusive theatrical release before reneging on that assurance appears to depend on what constitutes a theatrical release. The lawsuit says Marvel and Johansson understood that the contractual promise of a large theatrical debut meant that the film would initially be released exclusively in theaters and would remain exclusively in theaters for a period of around 90 years. to 120 days. But it is not specified if these details are present in his contract.

As Ms. Johansson, Disney, Marvel, and almost everyone in Hollywood know, a theatrical release is an exclusive theatrical release, the costume says. Disney was well aware of this promise, but nonetheless asked Marvel to violate its pledge and instead release the image to the Disney + streaming service on the same day it was released in theaters.

Disney seems to have understood that changing the exit strategy would have an impact on Johansson. Marvels chief attorney David Galluzzi wrote to representatives for Johanssons in 2019, saying there would be a discussion if the release plan changed, according to the lawsuit. We understand that if the plan were to change, we would need to discuss it with you and come to an agreement as the deal is based on a series of (very big) box office bonuses, according to Galluzzi.

During the pandemic, several of Disney’s titles originally intended for exclusive theatrical releases instead debuted simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus through its Premier Access platform. Premier Access charges an additional $ 30 fee to stream these movies from your home on Disney Plus at the same time they are shown in theaters. Black Widow, Cruel, and the live-action remake of Mulan are among a handful of films that have come out this way as cinemas bowed to pandemic lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions.

It is an important development in the structure of release that emerged during the pandemic. Many major streamers have chosen to release movies this way, including HBO Max. The model has been criticized by top Hollywood directors like Dune director Denis Villeneuve and Christopher Nolan.

The lawsuit filed this week alleges that after Disneys announced that the photo would debut as a day and date title, Johansson and his team attempted to negotiate with Marvel over the film’s release. He alleges that Marvel ignored this awareness and that the film debuted on Disney Plus under the hybrid release model anyway.