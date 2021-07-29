



Few years ago, Matt damon showed up in Marlow, Oklahoma, to follow real oil riggers. The Oscar-winning actor was supposed to play a thug in the drama Still water, released in theaters on Friday, and was hopeful that spending time with hardworking manual workers like his character Bill would help him play one convincingly on screen. But first the movie star had to plead Still waterthe case of his surprised muses. They were rightly suspicious when we arrived, recalls Damon, referring to himself and the Oscar-winning filmmaker. Tom mccarthy (Projector) who co-wrote and produced Still water, and accompanied Damon on the trip. The actor tells the story on Zoom, sitting at about the same distance from the computer as your father might too much closely summoning his best thug to piece together the suspicious reaction to his arrival: I mean, are you all making a movie about a thug? What’s your angle? Damon tells me that after convincing the group that he had come in peace, a mountain of a man surnamed Big John stepped forward from the pack to introduce himself with a steel handshake. And also these words: I hope I like it better than the last movie you made. Laughing, says Damon, he was referring to that movie I wrote with John krasinski called Promised land. I just started laughing, I’m like, okay, well he saw the fracking movie I made. McCarthy left some of the oil riggers, including Kenny baker read the script to prove that Hollywood filmmakers hoped to accurately and empathetically portray the men who work on platforms in the historically red state. Once the Okies gave their okay, Damon says, they gave us incredible access. In a local Oklahoma interviewBaker revealed more about Damons’ tour, including taking Damon to Sonic and hosting the actor at a barbecue at his home. (Baker said his guest movie star wowed revelers by immediately joining a backyard football game upon arrival.) Matt Damon (L) and Kenny Baker (R). Courtesy of Focus Features. By the time filming began, Damon had collected a medley of details about Baker’s characters. In addition to adopting his style of speech and his compact posture hereDamon also wore the Bakers uniform consisting of flame retardant jeans, sunglasses and a goatee. McCarthy says Damon was so thrilled with the opportunity to act that he started to create Bill almost instantly. After our first meeting with the guys, we headed back to the hotel and debriefed, McCarthy says. Matts pacing the room, like: Did you see how they hold hands? They almost lead with their forearms. And their legs are a little stiff from decades of hard work. Describing Damon’s enthusiasm for the role, said McCarthy, I’ve been around enough actors to tell when they really enjoy that part of the process where they’re so locked into a character and it’s like kinda surfing a wave. He was riding the Bill Baker wave. (According to Baker, Damon and McCarthy were so inspired by him that they changed Damons’ last name Still water Swartsky character or something to Baker as an apparent homage.) Damon approached his Still water almost analytical physical transformation, he told me. It’s like, what do I have to do to look like this guy? It’s about looking at yourself in the mirror and believing in physicality. And then the inner side comes from you anyway, it’s just through that filter like this. The interior side that you take everywhere goes with you anyway. It’s all your emotions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2021/07/stillwater-matt-damon The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos