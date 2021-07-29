No, Prince Harry does not intend to drop a bomb after the death of the Queen





Earlier this week, reports revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had already planned at least two more books in addition to Meghan’s new picture book, The bench, and Harry’s memoir, which is due in late 2022. But unlike a report in the Daily mail, Harry does not plan to publish a book in the event of queen elizabethhis death, said his spokesperson People. the To post The report spoke to someone who claimed to have knowledge of Harry’s negotiations with publishers and speculated on his intentions to drop an unexploded bomb. In response, Harrys’ lawyers also fired back at details of the reports, which they characterized as false and defamatory. In a separate report, the Mail on Sunday told a source that the palace courtiers reacted to the news of Harry’s memoirs with anger and disappointment. According to the tabloid, the courtiers fear that Harry will not tell them in advance the contents of the memoirs, but have decided not to respond publicly to avoid stoking the flames. However, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Harry’s cousins ​​sympathize with his desire, according to a friend who spoke to the To post. They believe Harry’s outspoken remarks may have been triggered because previously his voice and opinions were rarely heard within the royal family, the source said, adding that she believed the interviews he had done mean that it is finally listened to. When he announced his next memoir on July 19, Harry said the book would be accurate and entirely true. A statement from its US publisher, Random House, said it would cover his life in the public eye, from his childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that has brought him twice to the lines. front of Afghanistan and the joy he found in being a husband and a father. More great stories from Vanity Show Behind the scenes of the emblematic portrait of Anthony Bourdains

