When was the “Love Is Blind” reunion filmed?





Love is blind is back with three new episodes that chronicle the lives of couples (and singles) as they prepare for the two-year anniversary of the happiest (or most embarrassing) day of their lives. But wait: didn’t Love is blind premiering on Netflix in February 2020? Obviously, the couples said “yes” and “I don’t want to” before the show premiered, but several days, weeks, or months before? The timeline is completely muddled. And it gets even more confusing when you fit COVID-19 into all of this and you better believe it’s a factor in the reunion. So let’s break it down. When was Love Is Blind’s reunion filmed? the Love is blind the reunion was actually filmed two years after the shooting of season 1. The point is that the Love is blind the weddings were filmed on November 15, 2018. Yes, Netflix sat on it all Love is blind drama from November 2018 until its premiere in February 2020! To be even more specific, you can actually use the actors’ Instagram pages to get a rough idea of ​​when they filmed which scenes, assuming everyone posted their photos and fit selfies when they were taken. . With that in mind, here’s a possible timeline of some scenes shooting, including the big birthday party. Giannina walked her dog and FaceTimed with her mom October 27.

Lauren and Cameron filmed their confessional around November 6, before the birthday party. This makes sense since their interview was obviously filmed in a different location and was not very present. Damian met Francesca for lunch around November 7; FYI, this is the day Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election. Oh yesall reunions took place before, during and after the 2020 elections.

Diamond met her potential love interest at a bar / car wash around November 9.

Lauren met Carlton for a very tense lunch around November ten.

Giannina met Diamond, LC and Jessica for a girls lunch November 11th; and in case you were wondering, Jessica was gloomy on Instagram for the entire month of November and December 2020.

The birthday party took place on Saturday November 14; when is Diamond posted her party look. Cameron posted his a few days later.

The rest of the confessionals were filmed after the party, around November 16, since the two Giannina and diamond posted their looks the same day.

Damian and Cameron posted about their training with Barnett, what happened after the party, about November 20.

And Giannina’s meeting with her mother took place around 22 november. Another small detail: Amber and Barnett spent time with Mark and his new fiancee on October 7. This explains why she was so defensive of Mark in his (very frustrating) fight with LC. To put this fight against COVID into context now that we know exactly when it happened: 272 new cases of COVID were diagnosed and 3 COVID-related deaths occurred that day alone in Fulton County in Georgia. And when that fight was released on Netflix on July 28, 2021, 266 new cases were diagnosed in Fulton County. So COVID was serious then and it is serious today. Everyone vax and mask themselves so that the next one Love is blind reunion can only be small fights, please. Flux Love is blind on Netflix



