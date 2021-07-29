Scarlett Johansson files legal action against Disney over release of “Black Widow” – The Hollywood Reporter

In a dramatic turn with implications for major Hollywood studios, Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday, alleging her contract was broken when Black Widow was released on Disney +.

by marvel Black Widow is one of the many event films that have debuted both streaming and theaters simultaneously due to the pandemic. Johansson’s complaint indicates that Disney sacrificed the film’s box office potential in order to grow its streaming service.

In a statement, a Disney spokesperson responded, “There is no merit in this deposit. The lawsuit is particularly sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney has fully lived up to Ms. Johansson’s contract, and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney + with Premier Access has dramatically improved its ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $ 20 million it has received to date.

Black Widow – whose release was delayed by more than a year amid the COVID-19 crisis – debuted earlier in July in theaters around the world as well as on Disney + Premier Access for an additional $ 30. Disney took the unusual step of announcing Disney + revenue over the film’s opening weekend, claiming it made $ 60 million.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, says Black Widow had been assured of a wide theatrical release when Johansson signed his contract with Marvel. According to the complaint, Disney interfered in tort with this agreement for its own benefit.

Why would Disney forgo hundreds of millions of dollars in box office revenue by releasing Picture in theaters when it knew the movie market was ‘weak’, rather than wait a few months for is this market recovering? ” asks for the complaint. “In terms of information and belief, the decision to do so was made at least in part because Disney saw the opportunity to promote its flagship subscription service using Picture and Ms. new monthly paid subscribers, retaining existing subscribers and establishing Disney + as a must-have service in an increasingly competitive market.

The complaint adds that Disney’s actions “not only increased the value of Disney +, but also intentionally saved Marvel (and therefore himself) what Marvel himself called a” really big box office bonus. ” that Marvel would otherwise have been forced to pay Ms. Johansson.

The complaint further states that Disney made no attempt to remake their contract once the decision was made to send Black Widow to streaming. “Disney and Marvel have largely swallowed Ms. Johansson, essentially forcing her to bring this action,” the action reads.

WarnerMedia and Warner Bros. reportedly shelled out as much as $ 200 million to pay for a parade of talent whose films have opened or are expected to open at the same time on the big screen and on HBO Max, including Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and Will Smith (Johansson’s complaint even makes reference to this practice). All of Warners’ 2021 slate is day to day.

Through her costume, the actress also alleges that Disney knew that streaming the blockbuster would deter moviegoers, including diehard moviegoers, and he did so knowingly and intentionally anyway.

News of the bomb comes on the eve of the release of yet another photo from the Disney event, Jungle cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, both in theaters and on Premier Access.

Johansson is represented by Kasowitz partner John Berlinski, who previously worked in-house at NBCU and was a lead lawyer in a high-profile case on a blockbuster show. BONEbroadcast on Hulu. That litigation, which involved allegations of self-operation by a Fox studio which was later acquired by Disney, resulted in a $ 179 million arbitration award, where the arbitrator criticized “reprehensible fraud” by from Fox. The price was then reduced to $ 51 million.

Johansson’s deal with Marvel likely has an arbitration clause in it, but she doesn’t have a direct deal with Disney, so she’s hoping a tort interference claim stays in open court.

Johansson said in the trial saying Black Widow has underperformed at the global box office because of Disney +, earning just over $ 318 million to date, according to Comscore. While he got the biggest domestic debut in the Pandemic Era – $ 80 million – it was at the bottom of the ladder for a Marvel Cinematic Universe title. And on its second weekend, the tent pole fell 68% in North America.

“Just as these news outlets predicted and Ms. Johansson feared, Picture’s box office revenue for its opening weekend was significantly lower than the opening weekend performance of previous films by Marvel and have “suffered [a] sharper than normal decline ‘since then.’ In short, Disney’s strategy to draw viewers away from theaters and to Disney + has worked, ”says the lawsuit.

Many other films have also seen huge drops in recent weeks; some analysts attribute this to the cinema being ahead, while others say it’s because of availability at home.

Disney has yet to comment on the matter. The Wall Street Journal first broke new of the trial.