Stream Brett Goldstein on In the Envelope: The Actors Podcast





published on 2021-07-29T16: 10: 24Z







Actor, writer and comedian Brett Goldstein has, by his own admission, done a lot of stuff that no one has watched. As he explains to Backstage, breakthrough successes in business are always the result of unseen projects, rejections, and persistent hard work. Now that his latest, Ted Lasso, is a dominant Emmy hit, Brett remembers what really matters and passes it on to his fellow performers. Fame, success and rewards should never be the goal. The goal should be: do you like the making of the thing? Brett made his debut in fringe theater shows and stand-up scenes in his native England, with Derek, Hoff the Record and Adult Life Skills, for which he won a British Independent Film Award. He created shorts that became the SuperBob movie, the AMC Soulmates series, etc., and ended up collaborating with Catherine Tate on Catherine Tates Nan and Bill Lawrence on a pilot, the latter leading him to Ted Lasso. The hit comedy Apple TV +, co-created by and starring Jason Sudeikis, hired Brett as screenwriter and then as aging football captain Roy Kent, roles that earned him a Writers Guild Award, nomination for the ensemble SAG Award, and now Primetime Emmy nod. Stay tuned for an update from Backstage Cast Insider Christine McKenna-Tirellas covering recent changes to Actors Equity Association membership: https://bit.ly/375N44z – – Backstage has been the # 1 resource for actors and talent seekers for 60 years. Within the envelope, the Backstages podcast features intimate, in-depth conversations with some of today’s most notable actors and creators in film, television, and theater. This is your guide to all aspects of acting, from voiceover and sales work to casting directors, agents, and more. Packed with craftsmanship and inspiration, In the Envelope airs weekly to cover everything from handy tips on navigating the industry to completing your favorite projects, to personal success stories and success stories. failure. Join host Jack Smart, Price Editor at Backstage, for this guide on how to live the creative lives of those who do it every day: https://bit.ly/2OMryWQ Follow Backstage and In the Envelope on social networks: – https: //www.facebook.com/backstage – https://www.twitter.com/backstage – https://www.twitter.com/intheenvelope – https://www.instagram.com/ backstagecast? Subscribe here: www.backstage.com/subscribe Browse Backstage Casting Lists: https://bit.ly/3mth68e Discover our community virtual programming, The Slate: https://bit.ly/2WDNXf0 Backstage is supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement: https://bit.ly/3cuMBt5 Special thanks to … – Host: Jack Smart – Producer: Jamie Muffett – Social media: Katie Minard, Alysa Cirelli – Design: Mark Stinson, Caitlin Watkins – Supplement support: Christine McKenna-Tirella, Kasey Howe, Samantha Sherlock, Benjamin Lindsay, Oriella St. Louis

Kind Entertainment License: all rights reserved



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://soundcloud.com/backstage-in-the-envelope/brett-goldstein The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

