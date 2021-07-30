Actor Graham Greene on the relationship between fear and golf: “It’s a game where you can play against yourself”

Graham Greene often plays a wise First Nations character; his tribal cop roles in “Thunderheart” and “Wind River” are classic examples of this trope. But he can also send this image, like he did in “Maverick”. He is one of only two Native American actors to be nominated for an Oscar (for “Dancing with the Wolves”). His decades-long career includes the role of a lover in “Transamerica”, and a cop in “Die Hard with a Vengeance”, as well as a prisoner in “The Green Mile”. He has also appeared in popular television series such as “Longmire” and “Goliath”.

The valued actor’s last role in “A Dark Foe” has Greene as a serial killer named The Cradle, who scalps and flays women. The Cradle is hunted down by FBI agent Tony Cruz (Oscar Cardenas, who co-wrote the film) who has been seeking revenge since The Cradle killed his mother and kidnapped his sister decades ago.

Greene brings seriousness to his role and steals every scene from this ambitious thriller, which is why his performances are always welcome. The actor spoke with Salon about his career and “A Dark Foe”.

It was interesting to see you play a serial killer in “A Dark Foe”. Did you like the opportunity to play against the guy?

Playing a psychopathic killer was a juicy role. I saw the script and thought, I have to do it. My agent said, “I don’t think you wanted to get into this psycho bloodbath.” I said, “Are you kidding? It’s a great role, I want to do it.”

Have you prepared the character?

I went out around midnight. . . I laugh. I just read the script and fed on the other actors. The Fear The Cradle Lived I don’t think he fed on fear as much as he used it. It was something that helped him. In a genre film, there has to be laughter, a valve to turn to release the pressure. You can put things here and there, but you can’t go too far, otherwise it’s too much and it won’t work.

I’m curious if you’ve been consulted on the script given the discussion of spiritual travel and tribalism and Native American themes and how specific is that?

It was all there, and I said, “All of these things are wrong, and it’s never going to happen.” But it’s part of the character [Tony’s]the agenda was protecting his family and unfortunately he has to use Native American religion to do so. He needed it as an excuse for what he was doing. The film is about Tony, the character of Oscar, and his psychosis in front of what he lived. He has spent his life searching for The Cradle because of what he did to Tony’s mother and sister.

The Cradle has a speech in the movie about blaming white people for ruining things. I’m curious what you think of incorporating these issues into the movie given your character’s motivations for killing.

He used this not as an excuse, but as the ideal of irradiating the earth and poisoning the air and water, as a motivation to make these victims rather than as an excuse to save his life. girl. Skinning these women and doing other nasty things was motivation. Whatever role I take, people are going to ask, “Is this an aboriginal problem? No, it’s a kind of horror. Problems are an excuse for him to do what he is doing. To ruin the earth is to give it the power to commit these acts of violence.

There are scenes of torture, in particular when he teaches Cruz to resist pain. Do you think they perpetuate Indigenous stereotypes?

Well, this is just a movie. What I’m looking for is something I want to do. Someone can go and dig a meaning behind a movie and there’s nothing there; there is no meaning behind it. These elements that he used as a vehicle to push himself into doing these heinous acts for a final reason are the reason he is doing it all. It has nothing to do with native culture or what’s going on on the planet. It’s happening everywhere. It’s just something he slipped into as an excuse.

Was it fun to act out the torture scenes?

Yeah, it’s like plucking the wings of flies! I’m just kidding! It’s interesting to look at the psychology behind someone’s fear and to feed off that fear. It’s like looking at a mongoose and a cobra. The mongoose has the power to take this cobra, but the cobra is still standing and watching the mongoose. Who is stronger and who will win or not win in the end? Defeat is volatile, and victory is too. It’s like I always say about golf. It is the only sport where momentum is also balanced by fate. It’s life.

Are you a good golfer?

The other day I shot a 58. . . And on back 9, I shot a 60. Did you know that only 5% of all golfers hit the 100? I just wanna go play. I don’t care who’s watching. It is a game where you play against yourself.

What do you think of your career and the opportunities available to you as an actor?

I tend to evolve in my career and take on unique and different roles. I played God twice. I played judges, lawyers, doctors, police officers and detectives. The diversity of roles is what I like to play. I don’t like being branded as a thing because you’re stuck in a role. Jack Nicholson is hired to be Jack Nicholson. I don’t want that, and not be able to experience the other cogs of what’s going on in a writer’s head and take a script and get a story off the page and tell it your way.

Are there any roles you would like to play that you haven’t played yet?

Oh, I’m always asked that question. Whoever brings in the most money. It’s being honest.

I first saw you in movies like “Running Brave,” Powwow Highway, ”and“ Clearcut. ”Limited?

No. I made my agents sit down and told them I didn’t want to be dressed in feathers and long hair and just sit there and say nothing. I want to be diverse in roles and do other things. I did it once and it was good. Let’s get out of here. You don’t drive the same car for 50 years or live in the same place unless you want to. But it’s boring doing just one thing all the time: working an assembly line for eight hours a day, five days a week, 52 weeks a year, with some time off for 40 years to do the same thing over and over again. . It’s mind-numbing.

I was a welder because once you put your helmet down and hit the arc no one was looking at you because the light was too bright. They wouldn’t bother you. You could hide behind. Nobody bothered you if you did heavy steel work. I was a blacksmith and welder in a workshop. I welded hopper cars. I didn’t last long in there. It was the middle of winter and 10 below inside the factory. They had no heating. You had to crawl inside the hopper and weld there. And there was a fear of being fired at the end of the contract. If I’m looking for work, I prefer to act.

So, you have embarked on the profession of very secure actor!

Comedy is a lot more fun and educational than people think. You do things that people sit on the couch with a beer and a bag of crisps and say, “Damn, look at this! I can do that!” They do it in their head, but they can’t do it. We [actors] are an extension of people’s lives. Everything I do in the movies, I would never do in real life. And if it was dangerous, I would turn to the director and say, “Leave that guy over there, dressed like me, let him do it!” “

What observations do you have on the progress that is being made with regard to indigenous actors in film and television?

It’s much higher right now. When I started it was low. I am by no means the first to be there. Harry Smith, you probably know him as Tonto from the “Lone Ranger” series, he lived in Los Angeles. Then Dan George, August Schellenberg, who worked in classical theater, Gary Farmer and others in the old gray hair club.

We have plowed the road for these children. They come and do their own writing and say, “Why can’t we do it? They have formed their own theater and film companies and do television. They are criticized for hiring non-natives to come and work with them. “They shouldn’t be doing this.” But they don’t know how! OK, let’s go all the way north and I’ll leave you in the bush with just a knife and a stick and see you in the month and see how long you can last if you can survive in the business up there while these kids survive in the company down here.

There are pitfalls everywhere. You have to learn to look at things from two different angles and use the energy and wisdom accumulated by each part and share that energy and know how to transfer it and ask a question without sounding stupid. You share knowledge. In this way, the forward movement can take place. How do we support each other? Just be firm. Don’t let anything bother you. If you are afraid of it, ask questions. It might impart knowledge to you. Maybe you can help him or them. It is giving everything and understanding. And listening. This is rule number one for a good actor. Listen to what the other person is doing. Pay attention.

Yes. Social media is the death of critical thinking.

The technology just crushed me. I’m having trouble with my iPad. I just received my mail. I finally figured out how to use Zoom on my iPad. There’s one thing wrong with all this tech that you can’t hide anymore.

You mentioned fears. “A Dark Foe” deals with Cruz’s nyctophobia. What are your fears?

What is it that scares me personally? I do not know. If you’re not afraid of anything, now is the time to stay home. When I was an ironworker, they would say, “When you’re not afraid to climb 10 stories on steel, go home.” Because you will make a mistake. You have to be on your guard and wary. You also have to be able to find a balance between fear and acceptance at the same time. I accept a lot of things, but I am also afraid of a lot of things. I fear a lot of things that I accept. There is a bit of fear in everything. Everyone should be a little scared, even when crossing the street.

“A Dark Foe” is available on request July 30.