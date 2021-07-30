Broadway COVID Safety Deal With Actors Union. What we know





Broadway will be back, but the long-standing question was how. The Broadway League andEquity, the actors’ union, provided some responses on Thursday, releasing an agreement outlining key safety protocols for returning Broadway shows and tours that have extended stays in a theater, called seated engagements. The producers had announced opening dates for most 41Broadway cinemas, and Bruce Springsteen has already conducted his personal retrospective in a man, for a vaccinated audience. But the question of how musicals and plays would keep their actors, dressers, wardrobes, makeup, and stagehands safe in the notoriously cramped conditions of theaters, some of which are over 100 years old, was the great unknown. Until Thursday. The 15-page agreement sets out, in great detail, the plan for the future. Some highlights: All employees must be fully immunized, except for a qualifying disability or “sincere religious belief” and children too young to be immunized. Unvaccinated people will be required to wear a mask at all times, except when it would interfere with their work and performance on stage, and will be subject to COVID testing at least twice a week.

A COVID-19 security manager will be on-site for each production. Their dedicated function is to ensure compliance with COVID-19 prevention and security protocols.

From July 2021, employee testing will take place weekly, at no cost to actors and stage managers.

Actors and managers who contract COVID-19 will receive up to eight (8) additional sick pay performances.

When it comes to the wardrobe, tools that come in contact with an artist, such as a tape measure, should be disinfected after use.

Autograph signing, meetings and backstage tours will be prohibited.

The plan is due to expire on March 27, 2022, but will be reassessed no later than February 28, 2022 to determine if it needs to be extended. Plus, they covered cleaning protocols, ventilation, meetings, hygiene and more. Read the full agreement at the end of this story. Broadway reopening dates:Here are the latest updates on TV shows. Broadway is back, but the world is changing:Plan your trip to New York and follow this guide Memories of the first Black Broadway hit:“Shuffle Along” celebrates its 100th anniversary The story continues after the gallery. Impatiently waiting With COVID-19 still upon us and the Delta variant causing concern across the country, ensuring the safety of the cast, crew and audience in an environment where “we literally go to work and kiss each other on the mouth.” major concern as discussions evolved on the return of the theater. “Like no other opening night”:Broadway will be back, but here’s what’s going to change News of the deal will be greeted with relief in a Broadway community awaiting intervention from the larger union. Two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone is in Montreal for the filming of Joaquin Phoenix’s movie “Disappointment Blvd”. for now, but she’s slated to star in “Company” on Broadway in November. Reached on Sunday, LuPone worried about the lack of details. “I still don’t know how we will be protected behind the scenes and on stage,” she said. “I don’t know what the theater owners and producers of the League of Broadway and anyone else involved have decided to protocol. “They sure didn’t tell me. So I’m in the dark. And I don’t like being in the dark about it. I’d really like to know how they plan to protect us.” The answer, from the deal announced Thursday, is that everyone will need to get vaccinated. LuPone, who said she was fully vaccinated, has always expressed concern about the virulent delta variant, which sickened the vaccinated and killed the unvaccinated. “I don’t see things getting any better with the country in such a politicized turmoil over immunization,” she said. “Important milestone” Actors’ Equity and Broadway League executives hailed the deal, calling it a key milestone in Broadway’s comeback. This is an important step on the road to the safe return to work of all of our members, said Mary McColl, executive director of the Actors Equity Association, in a press release. We thank the League for its partnership on these protocols. We all think this plan is strong, adaptable to changing conditions, and consistent with science. Vaccines work, and those who are vaccinated will protect both themselves and those who cannot at this time. Her statement was echoed by Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. The secure return of our actors, teams and employees is our top priority. The Broadway League and Equity, faced with ever-changing COVID-related variables, have agreed on health and safety protocols for returning actors and directors to Broadway. We will continue to partner with our union colleagues as we work together to raise all our curtains once again. “ Read the Broadway League’s COVID security deal with Actors’ Equity Show in new tab

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.app.com/story/entertainment/theater/2021/07/29/broadway-covid-safety-deal-reached-actors-union/5421126001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos