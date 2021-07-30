Texan actor Allen Bonilla is a promising act to follow with his exceptional and uplifting performances





Multi-talented actor Allen Bonilla is a familiar new name DALLAS, Texas, United States, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – Multi-talented actor Allen Bonilla has as many projects under his belt as he has talents. Her performance skills include comedy, various dance styles, stunts and more. Over the past decade, Bonilla has entertained the masses – and fans are taking notice. Most recently, Bonilla has stepped behind the camera to work as a director of Video Chronicles, the contemporary hit show on Youtube. In this role, he worked alongside Jamaican megastar Romario Facey, owner of Romario Facey Productions, which is a division of Vid Chronicles. Vid Chronicles focuses on short, inspiring and engaging videos that teach valuable life lessons to its 972,000 subscribers. The videos depict stories of ordinary people who often face difficult decisions or challenges. Every show has a favorable outcome and gives hope and promise that good people still exist in this world. Straightforward morals and positive messages are a warm welcome in a world full of adversity. The unified team of Vid Chronicles promises that it is their duty to make a difference and stand up for what is right. Subscribe to their YouTube channel on: https://www.youtube.com/c/VidChronicles/videos. Bonilla is also starring in an upcoming feature film OverDoze, a multilingual detective story about drug abuse and an illegal drug trade in a Nepalese community in Texas. The film is slated for release in October 2021. Directed by Dallas-based Nepalese filmmaker Suman Paudel, produced by DaDa Production and filmed in Dallas, Texas. Bonilla started acting in 2008 and many memorable moments led to her successful career. He has worked in countless commercials, movies, television and even performed voiceovers for popular radio commercials in the Dallas area. After many years of hard work and dedication in the entertainment industry, Bonilla has become a household name. In the industry, he is known as a reliable and creative player to work with. He is ready to take on exciting new roles. He is represented by Acclaim Talent and Icon Studios Dallas.

