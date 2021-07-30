Marilyn Manson calls for rejection of actor Esm Bianco’s sexual assault trial





Marilyn Manson performed in concert in Camden, NJ, in 2015. (Owen Sweeney / Invision / Associated press) Disgraced musician Marilyn Manson, who has been accused by several women of assault and sexual abuse, tries to dismiss a lawsuit filed by “Game of Thrones” actor Esm Bianco, accusing him of sexual assault, sexual violence and human trafficking. In a motion filed Wednesday in a Los Angeles court and obtained by The Los Angeles Times on Thursday, Manson real name Brian Warner called Bianco’s claims “False, baseless and a key part of a coordinated attack by multiple plaintiffs, who cynically and dishonestly seek to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement.” The Times has reached out to representatives for Bianco for comment. A representative for Manson declined to comment further. In April, Bianco alleged that Manson raped and abused her while they were dating in 2011. According to Bianco’s complaint, Manson starved her, electrocuted her, chased her with an ax and beat her with a whip which he claimed , was allegedly used by the Nazis, among other acts of verbal and physical violence. For too long my attacker has been left unchecked, enabled by money, fame and an industry that has turned a blind eye, Bianco said in a statement upon filing the complaint. Despite the many brave women who spoke out against Marilyn Manson, countless survivors remain silent and some of their voices will never be heard. I hope that by uplifting mine, I will help prevent Brian Warner from shattering other lives and allowing other victims to demand their own little measure of justice. In addition to claiming that Bianco’s claims “bear no resemblance to reality”, Manson’s 12-page motion argues that the British artist and “his co-conspirators are desperately trying to confuse imagery and artistry. from Warner’s “rock shock” stage character, “Marilyn Manson,” with fabricated accounts of abuse. “ He also said the complaint was submitted too late for litigation, citing a two-year limitation period, and could not claim a 10-year limitation period. The story continues Bianco is a promoter and co-creator of Phoenix Law, a law that extends the time available for survivors of domestic violence to take legal action against their alleged perpetrators. According to her April trial, Bianco was initially concerned about exposing Manson because of the physical and psychological abuse, as well as the singer’s ties to the entertainment industry. Among the other women who have made allegations against Manson are “Westworld” actor Evan Rachel Wood, who co-created the Phoenix Act and claimed earlier this year that the artist “Antichrist Superstar” “started healing me when I was a teenager and abused me horribly for years.” After Wood identified Manson as his alleged attacker, more and more women shared their own testimonies on social media. Manson has denied all of their allegations. Earlier this month, Manson was arrested for allegedly assaulted a videographer during a concert in 2019 in New Hampshire. Police said the alleged assault was not of a sexual nature. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is also investigate allegations of domestic violence involving the musician between 2009 and 2011. Times editor Aida Ylanan contributed to this report. This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

