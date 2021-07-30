Andor Actor offers a cryptic riddle about a new series





As the title suggests, the upcoming Disney + series Star Wars: Andor will focus on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor and his exploits before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, with actor Fiona Shaw potentially teasing that she’s related to the main character. In response to a question about the show, Shaw claimed that the show was about characters named “Andor”, and noted that she was one of them, confirming either that she was related to Cassian or that she was related to Cassian. ‘she had perhaps been taken aback by the mention of the series and poorly expressed. Star Wars: Andor is slated to air on Disney + sometime in 2022. “It’s an Andor series and it’s about people called ‘Andor’, of which I’m a part,” Shaw told the BBC. The only show, by Twitter user Paul Edwards. “And the main part, of course, is the wonderful Mexican actor and he plays the hero running, who is Diego Luna, and he has adventures in space. It’s long before the Star Wars series, so that is. is a prequel to Star Wars. “ I feel like Fiona Shaw has no idea #Star wars show that she is in … #Andor @RFRRebelForce #TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/k1GD6jauCe – Paul Edwards (@TheRealPaulE) July 28, 2021 Shaw’s comments on the series are largely ambiguous and do not contradict anything we know about the series, although there can understandably be some confusion that people call themselves “Andor” as s. ‘this was a title as opposed to a last name, but with how little we know about her character, it is possible that she is playing a family member. With Thief one Offering only minimal details about Cassian’s story, there is plenty of uncharted territory the new series could explore, including her family. The new series follows the adventures of rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The gripping spy thriller will explore stories filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to the galaxy battling a ruthless empire. Alongside Luna and Shaw in the new series are Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly and Robert Emms. Stay tuned for more details on Star Wars: Andor before its premiere in 2022. Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk about everything Star Wars and horror!

