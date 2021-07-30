David Harbor on Hopper’s “Stranger Things” Season 4 Journey – The Hollywood Reporter

Between his roles in Black Widow and Strange things, David Harbor has a real daddy moment, but actor says portraying an on-screen father influences his off-screen fatherhood – and what fans can expect to see in his show’s fourth season Netflix.

The actor, who plays Jim Hopper, Stranger things’ gruff but endearing Sheriff Hawkins and foster father of Eleven, was the last guest on the This scene with Dan Patrick Podcast. During the 30-minute conversation, Harbor teased his character’s season four journey while also expressing that he “struggled” a bit to be labeled as a father.

“One of the interesting things about Hopper this season – even though you see a lot of fatherly stuff, is – I wanted to bring him back to the realm of warriors because there is something when you become the part of dad where, you know, it’s kind of like the daddy gene, “the actor said.” You’re starting to become less and less of a viable presence in the world. They’re kinda like, ‘Oh, daddy’ – like someone that people are humiliated by, and like, I’m not quite ready for that, I still want to be, like, a presence.

The actor also reflected on his character’s season three arc and explained how time, both “the deepest thing in our lives” and “the villain we constantly fight against,” has influenced some of Hopper’s choices as a new father.

“Throughout the season we see him eating potato chips on the couch, yelling at the kids – just being a bad guy, even to Joyce and all those people who love him and he loves him,” Harbor said. “And you don’t really understand what it is until you really get to the heart of what it’s happening, which is, I’m so tired that things are changing.” He had such a beautiful, idyllic life with his young daughter, then things changed drastically, and he’s so terrified of the change now.

Asked about one of the closing sequences of the show’s final season, in which Eleven reads the emotional letter Hopper left her, Harbor revealed that because the show runs “a lot in order,” he didn’t. could not see the actress Millie. Bobby Brown films it. In fact, he “hadn’t seen her for months at the end of the shoot” and watched it with everyone but found it “beautiful”. Harbor then described her relationship with the young actress as “special”.

“Millie and I have always had a kind of special relationship because I knew her when she was so young. I knew her before anything that big hit of fame,” he explained. “I have a real one. feeling protected for her. I have a real, kind, worry. I worry about her and the fame and everything that she has to struggle with. And I always felt that kind of deep fatherly affection for her.

That experience with Brown “certainly” helped him prepare for fatherhood with regard to his wife Lily Allen’s two daughters from a previous relationship, the actor said.

“I’m really kind of a New York City rat. I loved my freedom, my independence. And then it’s really this part that changed that perspective a lot. The show kind of opened my heart in so many different ways, and one of them was making me realize how thin my existence was without a family, ”he said. “For this guy to become a father was clearly something my subconscious was screaming to do, and I think that’s part of why things are succeeding. [It’s] because there is a unique chemistry between the performer and the role.

Hopper’s “deep need for family” was shared by Harbor, he said, although he “was not even aware of it.” “The role allowed me to do it in my real life. It’s kind of like – it was a good test.