Filmmaker seeks footage from actor Pee-wee Herman Paul Reubens’s Oneonta childhood





ONEONTA – Most people remember Paul Reubens for his comedic character Pee-wee Herman, the weakling wearing a bow tie with a goofy chuckle.

But Reubens developed his theatrical talents long before he hit the small screen with “Pee-wee’s Playhouse”. And part of that career path, as shown on the Oneonta History Center Facebook page, included a long-standing role in “The Legend of Lelewala” at Bugbee School, a local children’s school.

Now, with the help of the History Center, a freelance filmmaker is researching footage or footage from Reubens’ time at school, which is now part of SUNY Oneonta. Leslie Homolka Craigmyle, who commented on the story center post and spoke to The Times Union, noted that her mother, Barbara Hunt Homolka, taught Reubens and her sister Abbie to swim while they were at Oneonta. . Her mother has since passed away, but Craigmyle remembers, “She said Abbie was funnier than Paul when they were young.” It is not known how long Reubens lived in Oneonta. His profile on International Movie Data Base indicates that he was born in Peekskill and spent part of his childhood in Sarasota, Florida. Brian Becker, the post says, is working on the HBO documentary on Reubens as an archival producer. He is looking for images of Rubens or the play, which recall the myth of Lelewala, a young Seneca woman who is the legendary “Maid of the Mist” of Niagara Falls. Becker said he is also looking for Reubens personal films for the documentary which he says will be directed by Matt Wolf. It is not clear that the history center posts collected images of a young Reubens, then known as Paul Rubenfeld. However, a spokesperson for SUNY Oneonta said she was digging through her files. Deadline reported earlier this year, HBO was working on a two-part documentary about the life of Reubens. The entertainment website said the production was a joint effort between HBO Documentary Films and Elara Pictures. It is not known if Reubens is involved in the production.

