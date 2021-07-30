Broadway actors and backstage crew need to get vaccinated





Top line The Broadway League and the Actors Equity Association reached a deal on Thursday to implement new Covid-19 safety protocols for Broadway workers, as the shows prepare to reopen in August and September after being closed for more. one year. NEW YORK – MARCH 19: An exterior view of the Palace Theater on opening night of “West Side … [+] Story “on Broadway at the Palace Theater on March 19, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard / Getty Images)

Highlights Actors and the theater crew will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, but exceptions will be made for workers who cannot be vaccinated due to health concerns, disabilities or religious beliefs. Workers will also need to undergo weekly Covid-19 tests before rehearsals, and those exempt from getting the vaccine will need to get tested at least twice a week. Theaters will have to meet improved heating, ventilation and air conditioning standards. Modifications to the protocols will be allowed, if necessary, for individual performances or venues. Crucial quote We all believe this plan is sound, adaptable to changing conditions and in line with science, said Mary McColl, executive director of the Actors Equity Association. Vaccines work, and those who are vaccinated will protect both themselves and those who cannot at this time. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Key context The producer of Hamilton noted in May, he would demand that actors in distribution and behind the scenes get vaccinated against Covid. Go over, which began rehearsals in early July and is slated for release in August, has already implemented vaccine and testing protocols for its cast and crew. The majority of hit Broadway shows have announced plans to return in September, including Hamilton, The Lion King, Bad, Chicago and Waitress. What to watch out for Whether shows will require the public to present proof of vaccination in order to attend a performance. Springsteen on Broadway, which was the first Broadway show to return in June, obligatory its audience to show proof of vaccination before entering the theater. Go over plans to do the same in August. Further reading Second Broadway production to force audiences to get Covid vaccine: Pass Over follows Springsteen to Broadway with politics (Deadline) As Broadway plans its comeback, Hamilton will need backstage shots (New York Times)

