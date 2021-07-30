The Movie Guru: Disneys Jungle Cruise, a fun family adventure





When I say that a movie reminds me of The Mummy (1999), I think of it as a compliment. This is the case of Disneys Jungle Cruise, which opens in theaters and premieres on Disney + Premiere Access this Friday. While the film doesn’t quite live up to the entertainment provided by Brendan Frasier and cult classic Rachel Weisz, it does manage to capture many of the essentials. There’s a gung-ho scholar played by a fantastic actress, a ridiculous brother with hidden depths, a really sweet fraternal dynamic, an implausible but rousing adventure, and a good mix of comedy and more serious moments. It’s far from perfect, but it’s hard not to have fun while you watch it. Our scholar here is Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt), who steals a relic from the local Adventure Club so she can find a tree with magical healing properties in the Amazon. His high society brother (Jack Whitehall) gets drawn in and they end up hiring a boat captain named Frank (Dwayne Johnson) with his own secret agenda. When they discover that an angry German prince and a troop of cursed Spanish soldiers want the powers of the trees for themselves, the trio must fight for their lives in their quest to uncover the secrets of the jungle. I’m always a fan of a good adventure story, and Jungle Cruise manages to be a lot of fun. You will remember movies like The Mummy and Raiders of the Lost Ark more than once, but never because it looks like a copy. There are a lot of the same tropes in play, yes, but Jungle Cruise remixes them just enough that it still feels like a ride worth taking on its own merits. There’s even a pretty interesting twist halfway there that I didn’t see coming, which is a pretty hard thing to do in this genre. More surprisingly, it makes the rest of the movie slightly more meaningful. Blunt is a delight like Lily, charming to look at and full of determination. Whitehall is just as good as her brother, embracing comedic relief while still making sure her character is more than a joke. The two have great chemistry together, and although they are very different, the actors never let you in doubt how much they love each other. Jesse Plemons brings a surprising amount of threat to a villain who sometimes threatens to tip into a joke, and Veronica Falcn was having fun every moment she was onscreen. Sadly, Johnson felt somewhat misinterpreted as the third part of the main trio. As much as I love the man, he just didn’t seem to have the fluidity and reach to bring his cynical crook character to life as much as he needed to. He ends up settling into the role a bit as the film progresses, but never enough to completely erase the slightly awkward and out of place feeling he brings to the role. There are also a few small issues, including the decision not to caption multiple conversations in Spanish and German, but these weren’t enough to lower the movie’s entertainment value. If you love adventure movies for the whole family, this jungle cruise is definitely worth a visit. Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning film critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or message her at [email protected] .

