Announcement of compositions by Rocklahoma Daily groups; day tickets on sale | Culture & Leisure





PRYOR Daily bands’ schedules have been announced for Rocklahoma, which will take place Friday, September 3; Saturday September 4; and Sunday September 5 at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds, just outside of Tulsa. Previously taking place over Memorial Day weekend, Rocklahoma will celebrate America’s biggest Labor Day weekend party in 2021. Now in its 15th year, the three-day camping festival features some of the best contemporary rock artists including Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Rob Zombie, Chevelle, Halestorm, Anthrax, Falling in Reverse, and many more. Additions to Rocklahoma’s already impressive music lineup include: Steller Ascent, winner of the Plush Battle of the Bands contest, Crobot and KMOD-FM. Produced by AEG Presents, Rocklahoma features the best new rock bands and classic artists performing on three stages. With on-site camping amenities and unmatched VIP packages, Rocklahoma lives up to its motto of Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock. The groups’ daily schedules for Rocklahoma 2021 are as follows: Friday September 3: Rob Zombie, Chevelle, Sevendust, Petitson, Candlebox, Tremonti, Ayron Jones, From Ashes To New, George Lynch & The Electric Freedom, Diamante, Austin Meade, Peluche, Color Of Chaos, Travis Bond & The Rebel Souls, Outlaw Devils, Love Sick Radio and Straight Six. Saturday September 4: Slipknot, Anthrax, Falling in Reverse, Pop Evil, Badflower, Jelly Roll, Zero 9:36, John 5 And The Creatures, All Good Things, Bones UK, Butcher Babies, Crobot, East Side Gamblers, Fist Of Rage , 90LB Wrench, Mind Of Fury and The Rumors. Sunday September 5: Limp Bizkit, Halestorm, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals perform a vulgar demo of Pantera, The Hu, Motionless In White, Puddle Of Mudd, Andrew WK, Knocked Loose, Light The Torch, Cory Marks, Jeris Johnson, Stellar Ascent, Budderside, Paralandra, Severmind, Jessikill and Chaotic Resemblance. The Thursday Night Roadhouse Pre-Party will feature performances by Stephen Pearcy The Voice Of Ratt, BulletBoys, Liliac and Dead Metal Society. A three day pass is required to attend the Roadhouse pre-party. The Rocklahoma Day General Admission Passes went on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 a.m. for $ 100 – plus fees. General admission, VIP and camping options are on sale now at https://rocklahoma.com/passes. The campgrounds are a unique part of the Rocklahoma experience and will be open Sunday August 29 at noon through Tuesday September 7 at noon. New to campsites, Rocklahoma will be offering two high-end glamping packages. General admission and VIP camping are available at the cash desk and are only available with the purchase of weekend tickets. You will find information on additional camping modules on https://rocklahoma.com/camping.html. Fans are invited to get the party started early at the Roadhouse where local Oklahoma favorites, top tribute acts and national legends will headlining the D&B concert scene every day. The Roadhouse will also offer food trucks and a full service bar. Festival gates open at 2 p.m. daily and The Roadhouse gates open at 11 a.m.

