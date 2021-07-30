Native American actor Saginaw Grant, 85, dies

Details By Levi Rickert

July 29, 2021

LOS ANGELES Legendary Native American actor Saginaw Grant entered the spirit world on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Grant was a much respected elder in the Indian country. He was the hereditary chief and a respected citizen of the Sac and Fox Nation in Oklahoma with blood ties to the nations of Iowa and Otoe-Missouria. He was 85 years old.

The announcement of his death was posted on his Facebook page:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce that a warrior has been called home. Saginaw Morgan Grant, the hereditary chief and healer of the Sac & Fox tribe, has traveled the world talking about her traditions, experiences, sobriety and faith as both a Native American and a Christian.

Born in Pawnee, Oklahoma in 1936, Grant didn’t become an actor until later in his life. However, once he started acting he felt tremendous pride in sharing the culture through movies, TV shows, and public speaking. He admitted that he never aspired to be an actor, but when someone approached him asking him to be part of a Chrysler car commercial he said yes and his acting career was launched. . Since that day he has starred in many films like “Lone Ranger” with Johnny Depp, “Breaking Bad” and “The Worlds Fastest Indian” with Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins.

Recipient of a 2014 Lifetime Achievement Award at the Oceanside International Film Festival, Grant offered some respect advice in an interview.

Respect everyone, whatever color, whatever creed. Were all people. We all have feelings. We all know right from wrong. A lot of us take this wrong road, and it hurts us, Grant said.

Teach the children the traditions of our past. Each nation, each people must keep its traditions. To remember who they are. Be proud. Remember, if you know who you are, you will always arrive somewhere on Mother Earth. Grant continued in the interview.

A strong believer in the preservation of Native American traditions and culture, Grant visited Indian country on the powwow circuit.

If we lose our traditions, we lose our people, he said. Grant has always made sure that people hear and understand his message of strength in spirituality and tradition. Many people describe Grant as humble, respectful and most of all traditional.

Grant received the Living Legend Award from the Native American Music Awards (NAMA). In 2018, her album Dont Let the Drums Go Silent received NAMA’s Record of the Year.

Last year, shortly after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the United States, Grant released the following statement which was featured on Indigenous News Online:

This isolation is temporary for most, but for many seniors what you experience now is the norm. It is human nature to come together in times of crisis, but this time we must remain separate for each other’s health and safety. Take this opportunity to get to know yourself and what is important. Take this time to think about God’s purpose for you. Check out others and let them know you care. Take a moment to find beauty in a negative situation … spend more time with someone and let them know they are loved. Recognize the opportunities you have in every situation, know that your choices in a crisis define who you are, let it define you in a positive light.

He cherished being a veteran. Grant served in the US Army with the US Marine Corp during the Korean War. He wore the mark of this service as a proud reminder and had a deep love for Bulldogs (the Marine Corp’s mascot).

Grant, a multi-talented person, not only performed, but was also a jeweler, dancer and artist. It was through these things that Grant expressed his value for tradition and respect.

Earlier this year, Grant lost a nephew and his sister Stella, both of whom died from Covid-19.

Funeral arrangements were on hold at the time of publication. Let him rest in power.

Notable quotes from Saginaw Grant

Of Saginaw Legacy Grant (2014) by Native Driven Network.

Everyone on earth is born with spirituality.

Remember to take your time. When you take your time, you take in everything that comes into your life and don’t rush.

If everyone used the philosophies I talked about it would be a whole different world. There would be no more wars. There would be honest negotiations. People would believe it would be a different place.

Neely Bardwell, a Native News Online intern at Michigan State University, contributed to this article.

