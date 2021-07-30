Schuylkill County Fair Daily Entertainment Includes Magic, Farming, Interactive Chat & Tractor Parade | South Schuylkill News





There is always something to do at the Schuylkill County Fair. This year’s daily entertainment includes magic and illusion, activities such as Farming for a Day, informative and interactive lectures, a daily tractor parade, a kids’ maze and a scavenger hunt to name a few. some. Farming for a Day is back and will be in the Agriculture / PA Preferred building this year. Sponsored by the Dunn family, Farming for a Day gives kids a taste of the life of a farmer through convenient stations. Farming for a Day is presented in memory of Robert “Bobby” Dunn. Bobby Dunn, with his “childish heart” and patience as an ambassador for agriculture, would have liked children to learn what it takes to be a farmer through these activities. Clive Allen will be in the amphitheater daily at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. as well as 2 p.m. Tuesday and 4 p.m. Saturday to present The Clive Allen Experience. Allen is a certified illusionist, comedian, singer, speaker and hypnotist. Its performances are sure to delight with magic and illusion. The performances are sponsored by Hess Catering. Take a break and learn more about nature and history at interactive lectures at the Weston Pavilion daily at 5:45 pm and 6:45 pm Lectures are sponsored by the Schuylkill Conservation District. The schedule is as follows: Monday: Ways of Wildlife and Appalachian Mountain Olde Time Toys, both with Porcupine Pat.

Tuesday: Bug and More Bugs with Porcupine Pat and Lanternflies and Mosquitos with Kyle Schutt.

Wednesday: Indian Sign Language with Porcupine Pat and Indian Lore with Dave “Big Owl” McSurdy.

Thursday: Ways of Wildlife with Porcupine Pat and Form Follows Function with Larry Moyer.

Friday: Red Creek Wildlife Center with Peggy Hentz.

Saturday: Red Creek Wildlife Center with Peggy Hentz. Every day, the Schuylkill County Agricultural Museum holds vintage tractor parades for everyone to enjoy. Watch the tractor meander through the fairgrounds daily at 4:30 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday.

