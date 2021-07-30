Exclusive interview: actor Albert Nicholas talks about his time on “Supernatural”, “Motherland: Fort Salem” and much more!

Albert Nicholas began his acting career in the theater, but quickly turned to the big and small screen. The Ottawa-born actor has appeared on a variety of hit shows including Supernatural, Lucifer, Closed eye, Nickelodeons The astronauts, and recently Homeland: Fort Salem. We had the pleasure of discussing his varied background with him.

Nerds and Beyond: You started out on stage, but then moved on to the movies, so what drew you to perform on stage?

Albert Nicolas: I never really wanted to do the stage, my parents took me to the theater all the time when I was a child. I hated it and counted the lights. I think part of the reason I hated it was because I really wanted to be an actor and I knew that from a young age. I always wanted to get into film and television first, but where I come from, film and television were not in bloom. Ottawa doesn’t have a huge film and television industry, so I ended up not acting until I was 19 and went through a tough time in terms of my health. My father encouraged me and my mother to get into the theater and try to find an artistic outlet. The next thing I knew was that I started doing two or three shows a year for about five or six years. I fell in love with it. If I could, I would try to do a theater show every year. It’s not always possible but I love it.

Nerds and Beyond: What show would you most like to be on?

Albert Nicolas: The one I always wanted to do was The seat of mercy by Neil LaBute. Since I know the piece, I really want to do it. Other than that, I think it would be trying to figure out which character I would like to play. I’ve done so much so far, which I’m so grateful for, now it’s about trying to creatively figure out what will challenge me or bring out something new that I don’t. haven’t explored. It’s my thought process when trying to figure out what to do next.

The seat of mercy is happening right after 9/11, and it’s this gentleman and his boss that’s older than him that are having an affair, basically, and they’re stuck in his apartment seeing what just happened and things are going on from there. It makes them reflect on life and their actions.

Nerds and Beyond: Do you lean more towards dramas like this or do you prefer comedies?

Albert Nicolas: I love comedies, yeah, I don’t think I’m funny. Some people think I’m funny, really not. The movies I like are Peak hour and Bad Boys, these action dramas but there is clearly an aspect of comedy. Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson are doing a lot of movies like this lately where there’s a lot of action but also a lot of comedy. I hope to venture there one day, but as it has, my career has been really drama oriented.

Albert Nicolas

Nerds and Beyond: After being in the theater, do you rely on these skills for TV and film?

Albert Nicolas: When I go on stage, I am a different person from film and television. I think part of it is the experience. My experience on stage comes so naturally to me and has become second nature. There is a certain confidence that comes with this experience. Theater is good for the emotional range and pushes the boundaries of the emotional aspect, but when you bring it to the movies andThere is a whole new skill in television that you have to learn. This does not necessarily translate.

Nerds and Beyond: In TV and film, is there anyone you admire?

Albert Nicolas: Yes, the first person that comes to mind is Will Smith. I was a big fan of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. I grew up watching it. Some of his films really impressed me. Seven books is one of my favorite movies and it did stuff like Bad Boys which are also great. He is someone I would like to work with someday. There is something about his mentality that really attracts me and I am interested in what he has to say about certain things.

Nerds and Beyond: Your first screen credit was Supernatural. How was that experience, because it’s a well-established series? What was it like entering this world where everyone already knows each other?

Albert Nicolas: I was lucky to have arrived at the start of a season, I was on episodes 1 and 2 of season 11. There was at least that aspect of “we’re starting something a little new”. , so entering early is not as hard as coming in the middle of a season. In general, they had been so established for so long that it was like a well-oiled machine. It was a great learning experience because you are embarking on something that is evolving so quickly and efficiently. I have to be with the gentleman who plays Castiel (Misha Collins). He is a lovely man, very welcoming and very kind. He obviously knows we’re just coming for a few episodes, and he was very aware of that and responsive to making sure we felt at home. We’re here to do our best to help them tell the story. Everyone on this set was very nice. Here in Vancouver it’s like a stepping stone to start your career, be sure Supernatural. I am really lucky to have had this as my first experience.

Albert Nicolas

Nerds and Beyond: did you find this true for Lucifer Where did you play Aimee Garcia’s brother? It seems like it can be intimidating to join a well-established crew.

Albert Nicolas: Lucifer was another great experience. You’re right, it’s very intimidating. It can be confusing because you are essentially the key that is thrown into something that is already working. It can be intimidating and at the end of the day you just have to go out there and do your job the best you can and not disrupt the flow of things. Lucifer was great because they were all super cool, I loved working on this show and the scene I had. I love the little impact I had on this episode and its story. I was a big fan of Dexter and Aimee Garcia played the sister of David Zayas. In fact, I worked with him a month or two ago on Close your eyes. I told Aimee about it, and coming to Lucifer I felt like there was some kind of synergy – everything was meant to happen. She was awesome and introduced me to anyone who could shed some light on why I’m getting into the story a bit. It’s always good to know because then you feel more involved. She was also generous in wanting to establish the relationship between her character and my character. She wanted to make sure things were solid if I ever came back and that’s always a gift.

Nerds and Beyond: Unlike those shows, you also did Nancy drew and now Homeland: Fort Salem which are both new. How are these differences?

Albert Nicolas: I think the only thing that’s different is that with a new cast, they’re still trying to figure it out a bit. Everyone still has this kind of feeling like, “Are we in the right direction?” Against something that is so established that it is very rare that you have these doubts. Nancy drew has at least some experience because there have been movies and books, so there is some experience to research and become familiar with what you are getting yourself into. Mother land, I watched season 1 to find out what was going on. Even while watching Season 1, I did some research. There are a lot of moving parts.

Nerds and Beyond: We’re only halfway through Season 2, but it feels like there’s so much for them to explore.

Albert Nicolas: Oh yeah, there’s still a lot to explore which is great as it gives them a lot of room for seasons to come. They have so many directions that they can go. I know where they are going in the near future, but there are a lot of moving parts in this show. Going to this set and working with Diana and Amalia, they were so lovely bringing me up to date. I actually had a lot of questions when I got there. There were a lot of things that weren’t fully established because I just walked in, you see the scene and it’s almost like I appear so there are a lot of unanswered questions. They were happy to answer anything I asked and I could tell they love to collaborate and love their job. I also had fun on this set.