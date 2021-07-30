Conviva and Trade Desk Partner to Improve Contextual Advertising for Premium Streaming Publishers | Company





FOSTER CITY, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 29, 2021– Conviva, the smart cloud for media streaming and world leader in advertising technology The commercial counter, have entered into a one-of-a-kind partnership to provide the streaming advertising industry with the necessary contextual content signals in the auction stream to improve their smart TV campaigns signal-based and effectiveness. Together, the two companies will help premium publishers provide programmatic buyers with the network, genre, rating, length, and other detailed data that the streaming industry sorely lacks while maintaining control over the data. Details of the partnership, product offering, participating publishers and how premium publishers can participate and benefit from will be available through a online seminar in August. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005953/en/ The Trade Desk + Conviva (Graphic: Business Wire) According to Convivas Streaming Advertising Status Report, released in June 2021, only 39% of shoppers believe they have the data they need to effectively execute streaming ad campaigns, and only 8% of shoppers believe that streaming content has safe context for their brand. The partnership between Conviva and The Trade Desk directly addresses these concerns and will allow The Trade Desk to be the first to offer its clients contextual streaming advertising, an industry first. The simple truth is that streaming advertising needs transparent contextual data to continue to build trust in the channel, said Keith Zubchevich, CEO of Conviva. By integrating The Trade Desk and our premium publisher partners, we will help unlock the multibillion dollar streaming advertising opportunity and move the industry forward. Brands will have the detailed contextual data they need; publishers will retain full control. It’s a win-win for everyone. Conviva captures real-time content metadata directly from premium publishers’ video player, making it the industry’s most trusted streaming content dataset. Specifically, its proprietary Stream Sensor technology is currently embedded in 3.3 billion video streaming applications, measuring over 500 million unique viewers watching 180 billion streams per year with nearly 2,000 billion real-time transactions per day in more than 180 countries. Our goal is to provide as much data as possible to our advertising clients as they plan and execute their digital media campaigns, said Michelle Hulst, COO, The Trade Desk. By partnering with Conviva to give connected TV advertisers even more data than is available on linear TV, we are opening up a whole new world of opportunity while maintaining the control and guarantees that publishers and brands want. About Conviva Conviva is the smart cloud for media streaming. Powered by our patented Stream Sensor and Stream ID, our real-time platform enables marketers, advertisers, technicians, engineering and customer service teams to build, engage and monetize their audiences. Conviva is dedicated to supporting brands like CCTV, DAZN, Disney +, Hulu, Paramount +, Peacock, Sky, Sling TV, TED and WarnerMedia as they unlock the incredible opportunity of streaming media. Today, our platform processes nearly 2,000 billion streaming data events daily, supporting over 500 million unique viewers watching 180 billion streams per year across 3.3 billion live applications. streaming to devices. Conviva ensures that digital businesses of all sizes can better deliver every stream, every screen, every second. To learn more, visit www.conviva.com. About the trading desk The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers advertising buyers. Through its cloud-based self-service platform, ad buyers can create, manage and optimize digital advertising campaigns across all ad formats and devices. Integrations with leading data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decision-making capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Based in Ventura, California, The Trade Desk has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005953/en/ CONTACT: Paula Winkel [email protected] KEYWORD: EUROPE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NETWORK SOFTWARE INTERNET ENTERTAINMENT MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY OTHER COMMUNICATIONS MARKETING TV AND RADIO ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS SOURCE: Conviva Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/29/2021 13:04 / DISC: 07/29/2021 13:04 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005953/en

