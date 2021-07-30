Wheelhouse 360, Technology and Consumer Investment Division of Wheelhouse, a Multifaceted Media Company, Expands Team | Company





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 29, 2021– Broaden its capacity to invest in equities, Wheelhouse 360, the direct investment and incubation arm of media and marketing firm Wheelhouse, founded by Brent Montgomery in partnership with Jimmy Kimmel, has hired Hailey Foreman and Tamerat Mulugeta to join its in-house team of private equity professionals. The new additions join Directors Michael Anderson and Michael Salerno as reporting directly to Ann Berry, Director of Investments at Wheelhouse and Managing Partner of Wheelhouse 360, who made today’s announcement. Foreman joins Wheelhouse 360 ​​from Lindsey Goldberg, the $ 17 billion private equity firm, after working in mergers and acquisitions at Lazards’ telecommunications, media and technology consulting group. Mulugeta comes from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was a member of the global retail investment banking team. At Wheelhouse 360, we combine disciplined investments in high growth companies with a hands-on approach to help our portfolio companies win with content production, media exposure and celebrity partnerships that resonate with their customers, says Berry. New talent from top private equity and financial services rounds out the content development, value creation and in-house investing experience of Wheelhouse Anderson and Salerno veterans. Our team is excited to seize a very differentiated opportunity to support the founders and leaders of our portfolio by providing all of Wheelhouse’s operational capabilities. Since joining Wheelhouse in February, Berry has implemented refined institutional investing practices in the former Cornell Capital companies, where she was a partner and member of the investment committee, and Goldman Sachs. Berry and Montgomery also broadened Wheelhouses’ investment strategy to support technology-focused holding companies, overseeing recent investments in educational digital media app Zigazoo, DTC companies Pair Eyewear and Haus, and toy retailer. omnichannel CAMP, among others. Along with the expansion of Wheelhouse 360 ​​comes significant business growth. Receive an Emmy nomination this year for his Disney + show To become, the Wheelhouse Entertainment division has series in production on all major television and streaming platforms, including one based on the Wheelhouse 360 ​​sports memorabilia holding company, Goldin Auctions. Wheelhouse Labs, the in-house brand marketing and creative innovation arm, recently hired Observatory and CAA veteran Joseph Saroufim as head of creative development. Earlier this year, the company launched Wheelhouse DNA digital n audio dedicated to the development, production and distribution of creator and influencer content. The footprints of the company’s physical spaces in New York and Los Angeles (known as Wheelhouses) where creators, entrepreneurs and investors meet at invitation-only events has grown this summer with the opening. of The Village innovation campus in Stamford, Connecticut. About the wheelhouse Wheelhouse was launched in 2018 by award-winning producer and entrepreneur Brent Montgomery, in partnership with Jimmy Kimmel. A one-stop-shop for content, talent, brands and capital, Wheelhouse leverages business and programming opportunities across industries and platforms, helping businesses and creators accelerate and manage their projects. The company is made up of four businesses: the Wheelhouse Entertainment (WHE) content and production division; Wheelhouse Labs in-house brand marketing and creative innovation arm; Wheelhouse 360 ​​investment division; and the Wheelhouse Properties real estate operation. WHE includes Kimmelot, Kimmels’ creative lab for the development and production of television, digital platforms, apps, and mobile products (ABCs Emmy-winning Live to a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons; Comedy centers Crank yankers ); Departmental studios ( Assembly required with Tim Allen; Netflix Threshing life ); Campfire Studios (Hulus WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $ 47 Billion Unicorn; HBO Max The gate of paradise ); Portal A ( Charges with Rex Chapman, Action Royale ) and numerous media partnerships with talent / companies including comedy and multi-platform entertainment company Kevin Harts LOL, musician / actor / producer Adam Levine and his 222 Productions, and mega-influencer Nikita Dragun. Wheelhouse 360 ​​has invested in a number of growing companies, including high-end sportswear brand Rhône; the leader in connected fitness Hydrow; culinary community and distributor of Food52 cooking utensils; Literati book subscription platform; and the alcohol-free craft brewer Athletic Brewing Company, among others. Montgomery is CEO of Wheelhouse.

