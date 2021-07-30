Entertainment News (07/30/21) – BusinessWorld

Spotify launches Daily Drive playlist

SPOTIFY offers a new playlist, Daily Drive, which it says is revolutionizing the way on-demand audio content is consumed. This is a new multimedia playlist that combines music with relevant information from reputable local and global sources. Leveraging Spotify’s algorithmic and editorial expertise, the Spotifys Daily Drive playlist gives listeners access to news, discussions and personalized music content in one place to start their day. Key features of Daily Drive include: short and timely local news updates from ABS-CBN News Flash and ANC Market Edge, international headlines from BBC Minute and CNN 5 Things, and a local perspective on events current Teka Teka, and Think about it by Ted Failon; personalized music with songs the listener already likes with a few tracks discovered; and abbreviated (three to 10 minutes) of podcast content by Vox Quick Hits, Ted Talks every day, and Think fast, speak smart: communication. Users can search Daily Drive on Spotify or access it through Home and Browse. Daily Drive can also be found in the Made for You and Daily Drive hubs. Daily Drive is now available on Spotify for Free and Premium users. The link is: https://open.spotify.com/playlist-format/daily-drive.

GMA Network launches new drama series

THE NEW GMA Networks Afternoon Prime Block Show is the 1988 TV adaptation of the film Break the tears, about the rivalry between two ifsters. Thenetwork brings back the classic film from famous filmmaker Ishmael Bernal with the remake starring Glaiza de Castro and Claire Castro as rival sisters, Rayver Cruz, Mike Tan, Gina Alajar, Allan Paule and Archie Adamos. Directed by Ricky Davao, Burning tears premieres on August 2 and will air Monday through Saturday after Eat Bulaga on GMA Afternoon Prime. Viewers abroad can also follow the program via GMA Pinoy TV. It will also be available to stream through iQiyi International or IQ.com for subscribers in the Philippines.

HBO Asia At work the series goes to the Venice Film Festival

At work, a new six-part HBO Asia Original series continuing the 2013 Erik Mattis eponymous film saga, will premiere in September on HBO GO. Selected episodes of the crime thriller series will play in Competition at 78e Venice Film Festival in September as At work: the 8 missing. It is the only Asian film out of the 21 international films competing this year at Venezia 78. The series centers on crime syndicates who temporarily release indentured prisoners to commit political assassinations for those in power, except that the crime syndicates are run by politicians. The series also sheds light on the real-world predicament regarding fake news and the ease with which truth can be fabricated and released to the public in today’s digital age. Designed and produced by Erik Matti, the English and Filipino series is shot in the Philippines and stars Joel Torre, John Arcilla, Piolo Pascual, Dennis Trillo, Gerald Anderson, Joey Marquez, Dante Rivero, Christopher De Leon and Lotlot De Leon . While the first two episodes of the series were screened in film form as part of the Directors’ Fortnight at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival where it received a standing ovation, the episodes on HBO GO are remastered and include new content and exclusive.

Jose Mari Chan medley for Ayalas Festival of Lights

Singer-songwriter Jose Mari Chan is producing a Christmas medley for Ayala Land and Make It Makatis Festival of Lights: Virtual Edition, Ayala Land announced. Music icon best known for his Christmas carols, Mr. Chan will release a new Christmas track. He will also produce a Christmas medley for the digital version of the Festival of Lights. Mr. Chan and representatives from Ayala Land hosted an intimate signing ceremony at Ayala Triangle Gardens, Makati, to formalize their new Christmas collaboration. In 2020, the Festival of Lights organized its very first virtual event via Facebook and YouTube. Typically held at Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati, the venue was recreated and designed in digital space to feature 360-degree animation, with an orchestration of laser lights, string lights, meteors, holograms and helical lights. dancing to modernized interpretations of traditional songs. In November, Ayala Land virtually again hosts the annual event in partnership with Globe Studios led by filmmaker and director Quark Henares.

iQiyi on a Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

iQiyi, brings Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to the international iQiyis app, which is available in 191 countries, including the Philippines. Dolby Vision delivers ultra-vivid brightness, contrast, color and imaging detail that brings movies to life while Dolby Atmos is an audio system that moves around the viewer for added realism. Paid VIP subscribers of iQiyi Internationals in Standard and Premium tiers with compatible devices can now enjoy its content with unprecedented sound and video. One of the first titles available in Dolby will be The ferryman: the legends of Nanyang, which will be released in Dolby Atmos. More shows with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision will be added to iQiy’s growing content library over the coming months.

Tomorrow X Together are the new ambassadors of Smarts

Following the successful launch of its partnership with BTS, Smart Communications Inc. announces Tomorrow X Together (TXT) as its new international ambassadors. The latest take on the five-member K-pop group, Chapter of Chaos: FREEZE, reached no. 5 on the Billboard 200. The group has been recognized worldwide by names such as Radio Disney and the MTV Video Music Awards. Smart partners with the group to present Build Your Own Giga, the latest Smart Prepaid offer for prepaid subscribers. Smart is expected to unveil the new campaign in August.