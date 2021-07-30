Hollywood longs for old-summer box office budget blasts – deadline

In case you haven’t noticed, this past weekend marked a rigorous box office rivalry between Old woman and Snake-eyes. Old woman Won.

OK, Hollywood summer isn’t what it used to be. Hopefully there are still moviegoers longing for popcorn rather than pushbacks, but they’ll have to wait until fall to Dune and a new Bond film (No time to die).

Meanwhile, Black WidowThe flabby third week of it’s had box office nerds who recalled Thor and Doctor strange to find a precedent in the fall derby. Of course, Disney was also playing Widow on its Disney + service, but as film veteran Bill Mechanic recently pointed out, “Streaming movie dumping is sheer arrogance. Theaters must be nourished, not destroyed.

Mechanic’s explosion carries a certain irony because, some 20 years ago, it paved the way for the ultimate Hollywood summer – a battle of blockbusters with giant budgets and overzealous plots. The studios lost money, Mechanic lost his job at the head of Fox and a big change in the Hollywood lexicon took place: studio heads and their bankers were suddenly talking about their “content”, not of their films.

For many, the change in terminology reflected a change in strategy. A new century had arrived and Hollywood had embarked on a theory that mega budgets would automatically translate into a mega box office. Especially if the “content” was recycled, not original.

Once again, Fox was the leader in this area. Independence Day had been a success, so why not double the budget for his suite? It had been the same for Speed ​​2, the cost of which fell from $ 37 million to $ 125 million. Meanwhile, Sony’s TriStar division decided to dust off the Godzilla franchise and Universal threw over millions at Steven Spielberg for another jurassic park (The lost World).

If the suites were safe bets, what if they were done side by side? From the start, the plots of Armageddon, from Disney, and Deep impactt, from Fox, seemed dangerously close. Both were disaster movies and the disaster had worked for Speed and Independence Day. Both combined elements of science fiction with astronomical budgets (well over $ 200 million).

Joe Roth, then head of production at Disney, was confused when he learned that Deep impact would open first, but argued it was creating a “space mission in which Bruce Willis would save the world.” Moreover, two films of Wyatt Earp had followed one another the previous year..

“Titanic” by James Cameron



With insiders stunned by soaring budgets, attention has now shifted to yet another ambitious project that seemed to defy all the rules. Titanic was not a sequel; its stars were young and relatively untried. Would moviegoers rally to a disaster movie when everyone already knew the details of its ending?

Titanic was quietly spinning in a 10,000-gallon water tank in Ensenada, Mexico, but rumors of its budget overruns had already inspired a weekly box in Daily variety titled “Titanic Watch”. It represents a sinking ship. As each production issue worked out, James Cameron, its combative manager, angrily repelled all requests from the press. Mechanic presided over the drama, normally a good-humored and gracious man who was now facing rumors that his disaster movie itself was a disaster.

Although ultimately fired, Mechanic had the final say. Titanic was, of course, a giant success that eclipsed the performances of other disaster films. Indeed, its global acceptance reinforced the message that despite all the intrigues, mega films would now own the landscape. They were the “content” of the future.

In a summer weekend dominated by Old woman and Snake-eyes, Hollywood arguably needs a robust staging – even an accidental snap sequel like Armageddon/Deep impact. Or maybe a new one Titanic. To hell with budgets.