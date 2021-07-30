Entertainment
Little Rock and North Little Rock entertainment districts, explained
In 2019, the Arkansas legislature passed a measure that allows for the creation of entertainment districts, where people can buy alcoholic beverages from neighborhood establishments and take them to the streets and to non-alcoholic stores or restaurants.
The permanent River Market Entertainment District was established in 2019, but others have sprung up in Little Rock and North Little Rock since the start of the pandemic to increase business and encourage people to frequent local restaurants. .
Here’s everything you need to know about entertainment districts, where each district is located, what the rules are, when they are open, and which restaurants and bars are included.
River Market entertainment district map
River Market Entertainment District (RMED)
The River Markets entertainment district started in summer 2019 with limited hours, but is now open daily from 8 a.m. to midnight. It stretches 300 to 600 blocks of President Clinton Avenue and includes the River Market and its pavilions.
Anyone 21 years of age or older can carry alcoholic beverages in the RMED tumbler while wearing the RMED wristband in public spaces and participating businesses during specified hours. You can get both at participating locations, which have signs on the door stating they’re part of the neighborhood.
You can have any drink bought in the neighborhood in the cup, but it must be empty when you enter another establishment serving alcohol. Customers cannot bring their own alcoholic drinks into the neighborhood, have their drinks in Riverfront Park or First Security Amphitheater or bring drinks in the streetcar.
Where to buy drinks:
- Buenos Aires Cafe and Grill
- Club 27
- Cache Restaurant
- Courtyard by Marriott (bar)
- World Famous Fried Chicken Guss
- Flying saucer
- Stickyz RocknRoll Chicken Cabin
- Rev room
- Sonny Williams Steak Room
- Willy ds
- Nexus Cafe
Where you can bring your drinks in official cups:
- The galleries of the library square
- Bobby L. Roberts Arkansas History and Art Library
- UA Little Rock Downtown
- Kilwin
- Fringed clothing
- Luv Shop
- Four Square Coffee and Gifts
- Ottenheimer covered market
- Little Rock River Market pavilions
Map of 3rd Street Entertainment District.
Third Street Entertainment District
The 3rd Street Entertainment District is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is temporary and is expected to be open until October 6. It has bars and restaurants from 2nd to 4th Streets and from Cumberland Street to River Market Avenue.
Customers must be 21 years of age and over and wear wristbands issued by a participating establishment showing they are of legal drinking age, and all alcoholic drinks must be purchased at one of the bars and restaurants in the area. Beverages may be carried and consumed outside anywhere within the boundaries, as well as inside participating establishments.
Participating restaurants and bars:
- Copper grill
- Bistro Gitan by Dizzys
- Pub Dugans
- Fortunate
- Hilton Garden Inn Hotel
Map of Argenta outdoor dining area
Argenta outdoor dining area
The Argenta Outdoor Dining District was approved in June 2020 and is in effect from 10 am to 10 pm seven days a week. Visitors can eat, drink and be entertained in the neighborhood that stretches along Main Street, from 8th Street to Broadway.
Visitors should stay within district boundaries and enjoy their drinks responsibly, and they cannot bring alcoholic drinks from outside into the neighborhood, bring lawn chairs to sit on, or have drinks on the streetcar. People can bring drinks to another business if that business has one of the neighborhood window stickers and doesn’t sell alcohol.
Participating restaurants and bars:
- Brood and Barley
- Flyway infusion
- The common theater and the café
- Irish Pub Cregeens
- Nanas Organix
- Crush Wine Bar
- Skinny Js
- Cafe Renos Argenta
- Four quarters bar
- capéo restaurant
Companies that allow alcohol in participating restaurants:
- Dogtown Hair Salon
- PHD Day Spa
- Solar Seal
- Cutting salon
South Main Entertainment District Map
South Main Entertainment District (SoMED)
The SoMa Entertainment District will remain open until September 19 and operate from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily except Monday. As long as alcoholic beverages have been purchased at one of the designated establishments in the district in an approved mug, customers can carry and drink in open containers in the specified area while wearing a wristband.
The neighborhood runs down Main Street below Interstate 630, from 12th Street to 17th Street.
Map of Hillcrest Historic Entertainment District
Hillcrest Historic Entertainment District
The Hillcrest Historic Entertainment District is open for events from the neighborhood’s First Thursday through October. They take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month, and participants can have a drink in a bar or restaurant, stroll around the neighborhood, shop in stores and listen to live music.
The district also extends just south of Kavanaugh Blvd. on Palm and Beechwood streets to include The Pantry and Ciao Baci in the area.
The rules are similar to other quarters with branded cups and bracelets.
