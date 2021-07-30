The 3 most realistic fights ever filmed by Hollywood

It’s no secret that the movies get a lot wrong about guns and how they are used in combat. From every ’80s protagonist refusing to shoulder their guns when firing, to the seemingly endless magazine capacity of every hero weapon, filmmakers have long enjoyed this it looks cool on what actually possible in their work, and to be honest it’s hard to blame them.

After all, diving sideways while firing pistols with each hand looks pretty badass, even if it’s pretty much the dumbest thing anyone can do in a firefight.

There are, of course, exceptions to the rule when it comes to Hollywood depictions of shooting movies that manage to offer a realistic portrayal of how armed conflict actually unfolds while still giving audiences something to get excited about. .

These movies may not be lifelike from start to finish, but each offers at least a a shootout realistic enough to bring even highly trained fighters closer to the edges of their seats.

Time to Shine Deltas: Sicario

The frontier scene in “Sicario” from the 2015s deserves to be studied from many angles: as an exercise in filmmaking, this scene features a clinic in tension, and although some elements of the circumstances may not To be utterly realistic, the way the The Shootout ensues offers a concise and brutal introduction to the abilities that the types of men who end up on an elite squad like Delta boast about.

Unlike Chuck Norris’ portrayals of Delta from the past, these men lack words and action, using their skills not only to neutralize their opponents, but also to keep the situation as contained as possible. The tense start and quick conclusion leave the viewer with the same feeling of continued stress, even after the shot has stopped, that anyone who’s ever fought can relate to, despite the operators themselves seeming unfazed.

As true Special Operators will often attest, it’s less about being unfazed and more about getting the job done, but for the rest of us mere mortals, it looks pretty much the same.

The Gold Standard: Saving Private Ryan

When Saving Private Ryan premiered in 1998, I clearly remember my parents coming home early from their long-planned date. My father, a Vietnam veteran who had long struggled with elements of his service, had been enthused by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg’s new wartime epic, but found the opening scene to illustrate the graphic reality of the invasion of Normandy during WWII was too realistic to manage. My father, who never spoke about his deployment time, chose to leave the theater and spent the rest of the evening quietly sitting in his room.

This list is, in spirit, a celebration of realism in the movies, but realism carries a weight, and sometimes that weight can be felt. too heavy to manage. A number of veterans echoed my father’s feelings about the film (he ultimately watched it at home alone), calling this opening streak, often touted as a masterpiece of the movie. making movies, one of the most difficult scenes they’ve ever managed to watch.

Val Kilmer helps train the Green Berets: Heat

The dramatic ten-minute shootout in Heat has become legendary in Hollywood for good reason. For six weeks, the films’ production crew shut down parts of downtown Los Angeles every Saturday and Sunday to turn the city into a war zone, and the cast prepared to play their part. The production used real British SAS operatives to train the actors in real combat tactics at the nearby LA County Sheriff’s Combat Ranges.

Legend has it that Val Kilmer went through the training so well that the photo of him firing in multiple directions and reloading his gun (without cutting the scene) was shown at Fort Bragg as part of US Green Berets training. Marines training at MCRD San ​​Diego also saw this Heat shootout as a representation of how to effectively withdraw under fire.

