There is always something to do in Schuylkill County Truthful.

This year’s daily hobbies contain magic and fantasy, Farming for a Day-like actions, informative and interactive discussions, a daily tractor parade, plus a kids’ maze and scavenger hunt for to call a few.

Farming for a day is again and will likely be in the most popular farming / PA building this year.

Sponsored by the Dunn family, Farming for a Day empowers young people to have the lifestyle of a farmer through convenient stations. Farming for a Day is introduced in reminiscence of Robert “Bobby” Dunn.

Bobby Dunn, with his “childish coronary heart” and his endurance as an envoy of agriculture, would have encouraged young people to study what it takes to be a farmer through these actions.

Clive Allen will likely be in the amphitheater every day at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. in addition to 2 p.m. Tuesday and 4 p.m. Saturday to present The Clive Allen Expertise. Allen is a licensed illusionist, comedian, singer, speaker, and hypnotist. His performances are positive to vibrate the magic and the fantasy. The performances are sponsored by Hess Catering.

Take a break and learn more about nature and the historic past during interactive lectures at the Weston Pavilion daily at 5:45 pm and 6:45 pm The lectures are sponsored by the Schuylkill Conservation District. The schedule is as follows:

Monday: Methods of Wildlife and Appalachian Mountain Olde Time Toys, each with Porcupine Pat.

Tuesday: Bug and Additional Bugs with Porcupine Pat and Lanternflies and Mosquitos with Kyle Schutt.

Wednesday: Indian Signal Language with Porcupine Pat and Indian Lore with Dave “Massive Owl” McSurdy.

Thursday: Methods of Wildlife with Porcupine Pat and Type Follows Perform with Larry Moyer.

Friday: Purple Creek Wildlife Heart with Peggy Hentz.

Saturday: Purple Creek Wildlife Heart with Peggy Hentz.

Every day, the Schuylkill County Agricultural Museum holds vintage tractor parades for everyone to enjoy. Watch the tractor meander by the fairgrounds daily at 4:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday.