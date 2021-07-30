Entertainment
“Behind the Music” and a Return to “Jellystone” | Culture & Leisure
Paramount + offers a return trip to the turn of the century. Expect the return of Behind the Music, the pop biography series that debuted in 1997. Has the series applied what happened? approach long or recently forgotten musicians and groups. Milli Vanilli, who has been missing for seven years, inspired the very first Behind the Music. Over the course of approximately 300 episodes, Behind profiled AC / DC stars to Weird Al Yankovic.
The 2021 reboot will begin with a look back at the careers of Ricky Martin and LL Cool J. New episodes will be released every Thursday night through September 9 and will feature Huey Lewis, Duran Duran and Fat Joe. The season will resume at a later date with profiles of Jennifer Lopez, among others.
Speaking of reboots, HBO Max incorporates a set of vintage cartoon characters into the manic Jellystone cartoon series, featuring pop-savvy characters of characters having only a fleeting resemblance to their classic incarnations. Look for Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear, Boo-Boo and Huckleberry Hound, Jabberjaw, Top Cat, Snagglepuss, El Kabong, Wally Gator, Jonny Quest, Hadji, and Shag Rugg.
Shudder, the streaming service dedicated to horror movies, launches the 2020 shocker The Boy Behind the Door. Written and directed by David Charbonier and Justin Powell in their first feature film, the film stars Lonnie Chavis as a 12-year-old boy kidnapped on his way home from school. After escaping from his captors’ lair, he manages to stay one step ahead of a gruesome ending through planning and cunning. The film was praised for mixing a game-like obstacle and escape quality with remarkable emotional realism. Writing in the Austin Chronicle, Richard Whittaker called it a perfectly executed cat and mouse game, twisting the tension in perfect realtime. Randy Myers of the San Jose Mercury News called it one of the most terrifying movies I have ever seen.
Dominic West joins the cast of The Wine Show, now entering its third season, airing new episodes every Thursday on Sundance Now, AMC + and Acorn. Matthew Rhys (The Americans), James Purefoy (Pennyworth, Rome), Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey and A Discovery of Witches) and West (The Affair) take viewers on a film tour of some of the world’s great wine cultures.
The show is shot and structured somewhat in the same way as a mock spy thriller, with the actors tasked with uncovering the secret stories behind some of the world’s great wines. First, a trip to Portugal and lessons on how this maritime nation pollinated cultures from Brazil to India, sparking revolutions in the cuisines of the world and creating a need for wines to accompany these new dishes.
Wine is best appreciated for its visual splendor. The cast was clearly put together as a feast for the eyes of discerning female PBS / BBC fans. Much of the photography features large, aerial images of buildings and landscapes. For all the acting skills available, there is almost too much going on for them to engage in actual conversation or witty chatter.
THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
The women’s gymnastics, track and field and swimming events are featured at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (7 p.m., NBC).
Teams build their rosters during the 2021 NBA Draft (7 p.m., ABC).
Head-to-head real estate developer finds reasons to slow down with a small town sheriff in the 2018 Welcome to Christmas romance (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
Wife of extremists accused of being his accomplice on Bull (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14)
WORSHIP CHOICE
Early 19th-century settlers secretly use their neighbors’ dairy farm in the 2019 bucolic drama First Cow (8:30 p.m., TMCX), directed by Kelly Reichardt. Ranked among the best films of the year by many critics. Among the last films of René Auberjonois.
SERIES NOTES
Julie Chen hosts Big Brother (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … Jamie Foxx hosts Beat Shazam (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) … Start over in Roswell, NM (7 p.m., CW , r, TV-14) … Love Island (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … Paula Deen appears on MasterChef (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) … Heaven posted on The Outpost (8 p.m. , CW, TV-PG).
LATE AT NIGHT
The Tonight Show and Late Night With Seth Meyers are preempted by Olympic coverage. Keegan-Michael Key and Tones and I are booked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 PM, CBS, r) … Arsenio Hall welcomes Megan Fox, Jay Pharoah and Amorphous with Kelly Rowland on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (10:35 p.m., ABC, r) … David Tennant and Joy Downer appear on The Late Late Show With James Corden (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).
