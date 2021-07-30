Ben Stiller faces nepotism debate in Hollywood





Ben Stiller has just been sounded. The comic book star has faced a backlash online after championing a new project written by and featuring the children of several Hollywood stars much like him. Stiller, who is the son of legendary comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, took issue with producer Franklin Leonard sarcastically tweeting, “Hollywood is a meritocracy, isn’t it? in response to news of the film. Too easy @franklinleonard. People, work, create. Everyone has their own way. I wish them all the best, Stiller tweeted in response. The project, titled “The Rightway”, will be directed by Steven Spielberg’s daughter, Destry, and written by Stephen King’s son, Owen. The short is also expected to star Sean Penn’s son, Hopper, Due date reports. I’m just talking from experience, and I don’t know any, I would bet they all faced challenges, ”Stiller added later. “Different from those who don’t have access to industry. Show biz, as we all know, is pretty rough and ultimately meritocracy. “ The second tweet from the “Zoolander” star, 55, immediately prompted fans to step in, with many believing the comedic actor is denying the role of nepotism in Hollywood. “I know Ben * Stiller * is not on that bird app calling Hollywood a lmaoooooooo meritocracy,” author Preeti Chhibber tweeted, with another observer adding, “WRONG. Show business is all about nepotism and access. It has NOTHING to do with merit. Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara’s son would like you to know that Hollywood is ultimately a meritocracy. ‘ writes another. Leonardo too responded to Stiller’s claim that Hollywood is primarily merit-based, tweeting, “I just reject the claim that the industry is – short or long term – a meritocracy.” If so, how do you explain the complete lack of diversity behind the camera? Lack of merit? Ben Stiller and his father, comedian and actor Jerry Stiller, in 1998. Getty Images “100% agree,” replied Stiller, 55. “Diversity is a much bigger problem. No question. And I see your point, access is access. Then yes. I’m saying people with no talent don’t really last if they get a break because of who they are or know or are related to. Leonardo retaliated, “Fundamentally disagree”, adding in a follow-up tweet, “We both know a lot of unskilled people who manage to stay employed for reasons other than talent, although we both have enough decency not to name names.” “It’s not just about access,” he continued. “It’s an underestimation. It is active discrimination. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The Hollywood film C-suite is the least diversified sector of American companies. Less diverse than Trump’s cabinet. Then he added a gif by reading “these are the facts”. Stiller then withdrew from the debate with a meme of his own, sharing a gif of “The Office” character Michael Scott saying, “I’m dead inside.” After several decades in the business, Anne Meara passed away in 2015 while her husband Jerry Stiller passed away in May 2020.

