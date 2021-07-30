10 fun things to do within walking distance





GREEN BAY – With authorized fansback to Green Bay Packers training camp this year the area around Ray Nitschke Field and Lambeau Field is once again bustling with green and gold. Whether you’re a local to see the action or an out of town fan vacationing there, here are 10 fun activities you can do while you’re there, all within walking distance of camp. training. 1. Lick a beer cone at Badger State Brewing Co. Thirsty railbirds can cool off with a Caddyshack Small Hazy IPA, Coconut Pineapple House Seltzer, or countless other choices on tap at 990 Tony Canadeo Run, but how about a beer cone in the beer garden? A new addition this summer, Badger State uses a bespoke beer creme maker to whip up a new flavor every week. Cirrusly Fruity, for example, included the IPA Cirrusly Cloudy and the mango and guava puree. Caffeine Machine combined the Buzzy Blonde Cream Ale with a cold brew and Hersheys syrup. Beer cones aren’t made with dairy, so they’re not technically ice cream. They’re more like sherbet, said Jen Radloff, director of events and entertainment for Badger States, and they’ve been hugely popular. It was bigger than we could have expected, she said. Beer cones (or served in 10-ounce glasses) are available regularly, but sometimes they sell out. And just a reminder, you have to be 21 or over to have one. badgerbrasserie.com; facebook.com/BadgerStateBrewing; 920-634-5687 2. Go down Ariens hill After all that choker and bleachers sitting at Ray Nitschke Field, lay back and RELAX as you descend the lush grasses of Ariens Hill. It is a summer rite for Titletown District Visitors, it doesn’t matter if you are a child or an adult. All you need to do is climb the 78 steps (or take the elevator) to the top, stand level, and let gravity and laughter do the rest. Before you ride with it, be sure to take a selfie from the top, which has one of the best views of Lambeau Field in town. Once back on the ground floor, treat yourself to an ice cream at 46 Below, the bistro tucked under Ariens Hill. The flavors sometimes turn inside and out, so the choices change. The unicorn and the birthday cake tend to be children’s favorites. The Titletown District is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Free entry. It is packed with activities, including playgrounds, chalk art on the sidewalks, a playground, a regulation-sized soccer field, and a daily event lineup. titletown.com RELATED: Changes to the Packers’ training camp you need to know before you go RELATED: Let’s talk about the ‘The Office’ t-shirt Aaron Rodgers wore at training camp 3. Ring the buzzer at Kroll’s West Its roots in Green Bay date back to 1936, but the current location of the family restaurant in 1990 S. Ridge Road has been a Lambeau neighborhood landmark since 1974. Generations of locals have grown up with charcoal-grilled butter burgers. wood, cheese curds, homemade chili and roast chicken, but for outsiders, its old-fashioned charm is a step back in time. Slide everyone into one of the large semi-circular booths and hit a buzzer when you’re ready for your waiter to take your order. While you wait for your meal, check out the display cases along the dining room wall filled with Packers memorabilia and a wall of autographs from famous diners including Bart Starr, Brett Favre, Reggie White, Don Hutson, and John Madden. krollswest.com;https://www.facebook.com/Krolls-West-Restaurant-119992788015790; 920-497-1111 4. Grab a Cheese Curd Burger at Green Bay Distillery He’s the # 1 salesperson at 835 Mike McCarthy Way’s sports-themed restaurant, and it’s as gooey as it sounds. A half pound sirloin burger is topped with melted cheese curds (without the breadcrumbs) and house pub sauce and served on a pretzel bun. The people of Wisconsin know all about the delight of fresh, fried, or burger curd, but for visitors from out of town during the Packers’ training camp and home games, trying the curd looks like the Wisconsin thing to do. We always sell a lot more cheese curds at this time of year, ”said Kaylee Jerome, deputy general manager of the distillery. She recommends tasting them on the restaurant terrace, which sits directly across from Ray Nitschke Field and offers a prime perch to enjoy all the action of training camp. The distillery even adds outdoor tables at this time of year and blocks certain parking lots in its parking lot so as not to obstruct the view. greenbaydistillery.com;facebook.com/greenbaydistillery; 920-393-4403 5. Get your Lambeau Leap photoshoot A visit to Lambeau Field Atrium is a no-brainer for the training camp crowd, whether it’s new items from the Pro Shop, Mahi Mahi Tacos at 1919 Kitchen & Tap, or a visit to the Packers Hall of Fame. With everything waiting for you inside, it’s easy to miss the Lambeau Leap statue outside on Harlan Plaza You don’t have to be good LeRoy Butler to put your heinie on the wall, but it does take a bit of momentum to pull the shot off with your feet on the ground. It’s also a great place for people watching, as fans come up with all kinds of celebratory poses. Need someone to take a picture of the whole family? You just have to ask. Packers fans are good like that. packers.com/lambeau-field 6. Eat / drink an Ultimate Bloody Mary at Anduzzis Sports Club Think about this exaggerating on the humble Bloody Mary as a big, beefy cocktail linebacker. It starts with 32 ounces of vodka, tomato juice, and spices, then it all starts from there. The toppings and skewers sticking out of the glass make for an impressive dining tower, featuring sliders, chicken wings, a beef and cheese post, pretzel bites, and cherry tomatoes. It’s no wonder he appears on Instagram a lot. It is not, however, for the light of the appetite. It’s the perfect meal and drink for two, said Samantha Scott, Anduzzis Marketing Director. It sells for $ 30 and is available daily at the 1992 Holmgren Way, as is the Ultimate Fish Bowl, a colorful Hawaiian tropical drink, accessorized with cotton candy, Swedish fish, a full-size lollipop, marshmallows and other sweets. The Ultimate Mimosa, served only from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, comes with fruit, a chicken and waffle slider, and Uncle Mikes Bake Shoppes Sea Salt Caramel Pecan Kringle, to start. . It doesn’t just take longer to polish one of these, it also takes longer to make one, so allow 20 minutes or more when ordering. anduzzis.com;facebook.com/AnduzzisSportsClub; 920-965-1111 7. Take the Oneida Nation Legends Walk You walked past the statues that line Lombardi Avenue and other streets east of the stadium, but did you walked along them and read each one? The mile-long walk features 24 carved granite and steel tributes to Packers legends and team history. Your chronological history lesson begins at Lombardi and Oneida Street, then heads east with stops on the streets of Lombardi including Bart Starr Drive, Reggie White Way, Brett Favre Pass, Tony Canadeo Run, and Holmgren Way. greenbay.com/directory/oneida-nation-walk-of-legends 8. Visit the Titletown district at night For railbirds spending the night at a nearby hotel, a visit to Titletown in the evening offers a different vibe than during the day. The Titletown Night Market from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday is a festive summer feast with food and drink, beer garden, fairy lights, live music and a variety of vendors. On August 5, national recording artist Tae Verdes will perform a free acoustic concert from WIXX Studio 101 at the Market. Verdes became a TikTok star last year when his song “Stuck in the Middle” went viral and landed him a recording deal. His new sunny pop hit,“AOK,” is making waves this summer. Other evening options include the Titletown Beats concerts from 6 pm to 8 pm on Saturdays and the return of Movies at Titletown at Twilight Ariens Hill starting August 6 with “Homeward Bound”. Films are free and broadcast six consecutive Fridays until September 10. Complete program of films ontitletown.com/events/calendar/movies-at-titletown. 9. Marvel at Grave Digger Not to be confused with former Packers tackle Gilbert “The Gravedigger” Brown, this Grave Digger also makes a strong impression and knows how to turn the crowd up. This is one of the trucks in the Monster Jam fleet of oversized dream machines that tip the scales at over 10,000 pounds, stand 12 feet tall and have 66 inch high tires. It will be parked in the square in front of the Resch compound, opposite the Armed Forces training camp, on Friday afternoon for fans to see up close. It will stir up dust and crush cars at the Monster Jam shows at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Resch Center. Tickets start at $ 23 at ticketstaronline.com and 800-895-0071. 10. Start your morning with a Green 18 Packers fans hear “Green Nineteeeen from quarterback Aaron Rodgers as part of his pace on the scrimmage line. That’s how the Packers start most of their games. Think of the Green 18 as a way to start the day right. Served at the Leaps & Bounds Cafe inside the Kohler Lodge, 1950 S. Ridge Road in the Titletown District, it is made with coconut water, kale, banana, and coconut water. ‘pineapple. Leaps & Bounds open daily at 6.30am for the first railbirds. Drinks, including nitro draft coffee, and breakfast can be enjoyed inside or outside on the terrace in front of Lambeau. lodgekohler.com; 920-327-4610 Contact Kendra Meinertat 920-431-8347 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @KendraMeinert.

