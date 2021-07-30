These Hollywood area restaurants have secured revitalization funds





HOLLYWOOD, CA The Restaurant Revitalization Fund has distributed more than $ 28.6 billion in grants to restaurants that suffered financial losses during the pandemic, including several restaurants in the Hollywood area. The fund was established under the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021. More than 101,000 restaurants have received grants as of June 30, according to the Small Business Administration. The average grant amount was $ 283,000. Restaurants were eligible for grants of up to $ 10 million, with a maximum of $ 5 million per location. Funds do not have to be returned if they are used for qualifying expenses, such as payroll or rent, until March 11, 2023. The following restaurants in the Hollywood area were among those that received a grant from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Check here for a complete and searchable database. Company: BOB’S TIKI LLC Los Angeles, California, 90028

Grant amount: $ 1,527,222 Company: 1562 CAHUENGA BLV BAR LLC Los Angeles, California, 90028

Grant amount: $ 1,129,270 Company: CAFFE ETC LLC Los Angeles, California, 90028

Grant amount: $ 253,856 Company: AFSK FOODS LLC Los Angeles, California, 90028

Franchise: Fatburger

Grant amount: $ 156,061 Company: SDRK CORPORATION Los Angeles, California, 90028

Franchise: Metro

Grant amount: $ 153,120 Company: ANDRES PIZZA Los Angeles, California, 90028

Grant amount: $ 136,457 Company: DUBAI SAUCE INC. Los Angeles, California, 90028

Grant amount: $ 110,811 Company: Delicious Pizza Sunset Blvd. SARL Los Angeles, California, 90028

Grant amount: $ 102,266 Company: LE PALLE INC. Los Angeles, California, 90028

Grant amount: $ 88,535 Company: DIAMOND ONE INVESTMENTS INC Los Angeles, California, 90028

Deductible: what

Grant amount: $ 32,728

Calls for more help from industry leaders The Restaurant Revitalization Fund received praise from members of the industry for its simplicity, but many applicants were excluded when funding dried up in June. Nationally, restaurants submitted more than 278,000 requests, for a total of $ 72.23 billion in requested assistance. About 177,000 applicants were refused grants. There was also confusion about the prioritization of funds. The SBA initially prioritized funding restaurants owned by women, veterans and underserved populations. Some business owners have taken legal action and the SBA has ended the practice; around 3,000 priority candidates had canceled the grants, according to the New York Times. The restaurant industry has lost an estimated $ 290 billion in sales since the start of the pandemic, according to the National Restaurant Association. Some 90,000 restaurants closed permanently or permanently. The bipartisan restaurant revitalization fund replenishment law proposal would provide $ 60 billion in additional funding to the program if passed. “The success of the RRF so far is in large part due to the SBA’s focus on making the program simple and accessible,” NRA Vice President Sean Kennedy said in a statement. “We appreciate how quickly they were able to establish a program unlike anything they had administered before, and believe it has the structure to support additional funding.” Editor’s note: This post was automatically generated using data from the SBA. Comments can be sent to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/california/hollywood/these-hollywood-area-restaurants-got-revitalization-funds

