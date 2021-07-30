Madison Square Garden Entertainment Announces the Return of Cirque du Soleil’s Twas the Night Before | Company

NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 29, 2021–

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is pleased to announce that Cirque du Soleil’s famous Twas the Night Before family vacation theater is back at the Chicago Theater and the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, two of MSG Entertainments’ venues. The production will take place at the Chicago Theater for 17 performances from November 26 to December 5, 2021, and at the Hulu Theater at MSG for 28 performances from December 9 to December 27, 2021. Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public on Wednesday the 4th. August 2021 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Twas the Night Before, Cirque du Soleil’s exhilarating version of the beloved Christmas tale, talks about the wonders of sharing and friendship. The production marks Cirque du Soleil’s very first Christmas show and is a burst of Christmas cheer with extremely endearing characters who will introduce audiences to the magic of Cirque du Soleil and help families create new holiday traditions.

The critically acclaimed production returns to the Chicago Theater and the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden after debuting at both theaters in 2019. The Chicago run has sold over 50,000 tickets, completely selling its 17-show pledge, while the New York run sold a whopping 25 performances. This theatrical celebration created national and local media buzz:

It was the day before offers great vacation entertainment that should delight kids and adults alike. THE HOLLYWOOD JOURNALIST

The acrobats are all glamorous and athletic, the skaters all fast and daring. THE NEW YORK TIMES

Five stars. NEW YORK THEATER GUIDE

Cirque du Soleil unboxes a merry new Christmas present for the family audience with its It was the day before., a joyful show of high performance . NEW YORK STAGE REVIEW

It was the day before is the perfect antidote to the frenzy of the season and will delight, delight and entertain all who have breath in the body and joy in the heart. I left the theater feeling like a child again, enveloped once again in the awe and wonder of my youth. There is no better feeling than this! AROUND THE CITY OF CHICAGO

It was the day before A nice fresh take on a holiday production that features acrobats and visual wonders that you would expect from a Cirque du Soleil show, amazing dance, really fun, and really people of all ages will enjoy this show! WGN RADIO CHICAGO

Tickets for Twas the Night Before at the Chicago Theater start at $ 30 and can be purchased online at www.chicagotheatre.com/cirque. Tickets for Twas the Night Before at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden start at $ 40 and can be purchased online at www.msg.com/cirque. Service charges apply to Internet orders. For group sales, please call 212-465-6080. Accessible and accompanying seats are available through the Disability Services Department at 888-609-7599.

MSG Entertainment is committed to ensuring the health and safety of our guests, performers and employees. All guests will be required to follow venue protocols at the time of the performance. Please note that government mandates and our venue protocols are subject to change, so be sure to continue to check the Chicago Theater and Hulu Theater websites on MSG for the latest information.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

It was the day before is the 49 th original production of Cirque du Soleil, part of the Cirque du Soleil Group.

Cirque du Soleil Group is a world leader in performing arts. In addition to producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a wide variety of forms of entertainment such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. Beyond its various creations, Groupe Cirque du Soleil aims to have a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information on Cirque du Soleil Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a wide range of events in its diverse collection of venues: Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater; and the Chicago Theater. MSG Entertainment is also building a new, state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company presents the original production of Christmas show with the Radio City Rockettes and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG +, offer a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Tao Group Hospitality is also under the umbrella of MSG Entertainment, with entertainment and nightlife brands such as: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathdrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

