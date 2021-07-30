Fast and affordable racing fun for the family on Friday July 30 at Brewerton Speedway Oswego County today

BREWERTON, NY Say goodbye to July with the fastest affordable family entertainment in central New York this Friday, July 30 at Brewerton Speedway presented by Syracuse Haulers.

High-speed side-by-side races will feature Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinders as well as head-to-head spectator races.

Can anyone defeat the eternal one-on-one spectator race winner Chris Rombough and his mighty Subaru? This Friday night will be your chance. All you need is a licensed and licensed vehicle, a valid driver’s license and a helmet. After purchasing your general admission ticket, go to the track office to register.

General adult admission is $ 15, all 18 and under are admitted free. Admission to the booth is $ 35. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the races at 7:30 p.m.

Ranking of the five best division points:

Modifications 1. Jimmy Phelps (410) 2. Larry Wight (408) 3. Tim Sears Jr. (396) 4. Chris Hile (368) 5. Michael Maresca (358).

Sportsman 1. Zach Sobotka (450) 2. Alan Fink (426) 3. Amy Holland (424) 4. Tyler Murray (382).

Mod Lites 1. Justin Williams (434) 2. Mike Mullen (417) 3. Hunter Lawton (390) 4. Tucker Halliday (359) 5. Joe Garafolo (358).

4-cylinder 1. Chuck Powelczyk (568) 2. Quinn Wallis (524) 3. Damien Bechler (520) 4. Clayton Koch (390) 5. Ray Bechler (364).

Brewerton Speedway welcomes its marketing partner Syracuse Haulers, the official waste recycler of Fulton & Brewerton Speedways located at 6223 Thompson Rd. Suite 1000.

For questions and for marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected] For all the latest news, visit www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

By Dave Medler