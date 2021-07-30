Entertainment
Fast and affordable racing fun for the family on Friday July 30 at Brewerton Speedway Oswego County today
BREWERTON, NY Say goodbye to July with the fastest affordable family entertainment in central New York this Friday, July 30 at Brewerton Speedway presented by Syracuse Haulers.
High-speed side-by-side races will feature Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinders as well as head-to-head spectator races.
Can anyone defeat the eternal one-on-one spectator race winner Chris Rombough and his mighty Subaru? This Friday night will be your chance. All you need is a licensed and licensed vehicle, a valid driver’s license and a helmet. After purchasing your general admission ticket, go to the track office to register.
General adult admission is $ 15, all 18 and under are admitted free. Admission to the booth is $ 35. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the races at 7:30 p.m.
Ranking of the five best division points:
Modifications 1. Jimmy Phelps (410) 2. Larry Wight (408) 3. Tim Sears Jr. (396) 4. Chris Hile (368) 5. Michael Maresca (358).
Sportsman 1. Zach Sobotka (450) 2. Alan Fink (426) 3. Amy Holland (424) 4. Tyler Murray (382).
Mod Lites 1. Justin Williams (434) 2. Mike Mullen (417) 3. Hunter Lawton (390) 4. Tucker Halliday (359) 5. Joe Garafolo (358).
4-cylinder 1. Chuck Powelczyk (568) 2. Quinn Wallis (524) 3. Damien Bechler (520) 4. Clayton Koch (390) 5. Ray Bechler (364).
Brewerton Speedway welcomes its marketing partner Syracuse Haulers, the official waste recycler of Fulton & Brewerton Speedways located at 6223 Thompson Rd. Suite 1000.
Syracuse Haulers Waste Removal, Inc. has been an independent, locally owned and operated company for over 20 years. We are a reliable, professional, full-service waste treatment company, offering a variety of recycling and waste disposal programs to our residential, commercial and construction customers, including building demolition.
As a waste disposal company, Syracuse Haulers takes extraordinary measures to provide our customers with quality and responsive services, as well as the proper disposal and handling of recycling materials in a reliable and professional manner.
We are a major competitor in the Syracuse market. Our company serves all of Onondaga, Cortland, Madison, Herkimer, Oneida and Oswego counties. To see all the services Syracuse Haulers has to offer, visit www.syracusehaulers.com or call 315-426-6771.
For questions and for marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected] For all the latest news, visit www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.
By Dave Medler
Related
Sources
2/ https://oswegocountytoday.com/sports/racingnews/fast-family-affordable-racing-entertainment-friday-july-30-at-brewerton-speedway/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]