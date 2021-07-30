



With the opening of cinemas in Delhi, there has been a lot of enthusiasm among the trade and exhibitors. The Hindi films will take time to release, but Hollywood films will take their chances and hopefully draw audiences to theaters.Bollywood Hungamawas the first to tell you that Warner Bros decided to releaseDeadly KomatJuly 30 followed byThe suicide squadAugust 5. The Independence Day weekend, meanwhile, would see the release ofThe Conjuration: The DevilMade me do it. Meanwhile, Universal Pictures made a big announcement on July 28 with the release dates of no less than 7 films, including the most anticipated Hollywood major of the season,Fast & Furious 9. Previously, the studio decided to release the actor on August 5 in India. But since it took time to reopen theaters in various states, the film has been pushed back two weeks and will now be released on Thursday, August 19. Meanwhile, a discussion took place in trade and exhibition circles whichThe lower end of the bell, along with Akshay Kumar, was blocked for August 27. A source told Bollywood Hungama, Exhibitors have been given dates of films due or scheduled to be released in August.The lower end of the bellis also on this list and its date has been set for August 27. Of course, this is a tentative date and it all depends on when the key state of Maharashtra allows theaters to restart. On July 29, Rajesh Tope, the Minister of Health of Maharashtra, announced that movie theaters would be allowed to open in 25 districts with fewer cases, including Mumbai. However, the terms and conditions for the reopening of theaters and when theaters can resume operations would be announced at a later stage. The source also added, Unlike Hollywood movies, theThe lower end of the bellthe directors want the film to be released in most markets, especially in Maharashtra, which contributes a significant portion of the business. He also revealed that the producers of the action thriller are planning to make an announcement this week. Besides Akshay Kumar,The lower end of the bellalso stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Adil Hussain. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, it was one of the first Bollywood films to be shot amid the coronavirus pandemic. A trade expert said: IfThe lower end of the bellreleased on August 27, it will miss the Independence Day (Sunday August 15) and also the feast of Raksha Bandhan (Sunday August 22). But that would be nice as viewers would be flocking to theaters every time it comes out because it’s a great movie starring a superstar like Akshay Kumar. Also, the date is 27 and 2 + 7 equals 9, which is Akshays’ lucky number. Therefore, it is quite possible thatThe lower end of the bellwould arrive in theaters on the said date. The trade expert also pointed out, ifFast & Furious 9comes out on August 19, so there’s a good chance thatThe lower end of the bellwould not come out the same day. A clash of 2 major movies is not encouraged at this time. However, an industry insider said, Fast & Furious 9will not be released in non-2k theaters.The lower end of the bellmay still be released on August 19. Let’s wait for the official announcement. Also Read: Bellbottom May Be Another Rs. 100 Crore Grosser For Akshay Kumar, Smells Trade; but the terms and conditions apply More pages: Bellbottom Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

