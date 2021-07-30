Award-winning Indigenous Logie actor Rob Collins on his career, diversity and politics





Each week, Benjamin Law asks public figures to discuss topics they have been told to keep private by having them roll a dice. The numbers they land on are the topics given to them. This week he’s talking to Rob Collins. The Logie-winning actor, 41, is best known for his roles in Problem, Intelligent man and The bad girl. He is also in The herdsman’s wife, which will premiere at Melbourne International Film Festival this month, and the next TV series RFDS. Rob Collins: By the time we increase life expectancy and close the gap, I will have lost a lot of my family. It’s a mixture of grief, being overwhelmed, and a sense of urgency. Credit:Getty Images DEATH Growing up, what did you believe about dying? Well I’m Tiwi and our very superstitious crowds. I grew up thinking this wasn’t quite the end. If we didn’t go to bed, we were often threatened that Grandma would come back to haunt us. The death rate being what it is for us, death was an integral part of life. It was not taboo. Australians have one of the longest life expectancies in the world, with the exception of First Nations people. How does this make you feel? On a personal level, I am like everyone else: I want a rich life filled with family. The idea that I won’t have this with a lot of my family members? I feel overwhelmed by it. Yes, addressed the health and education outcomes for Aboriginal people, but the death rate is not slowing down. I have this overwhelming feeling that change will come too slowly. And by the time we have increased life expectancy and closed the gap, I will have lost a lot of my family. It’s a mixture of grief, being overwhelmed, and a sense of urgency. I want my children to learn the language and the culture because they only have a limited time to do so. Once that opportunity is over, it is gone.

If it was up to you, how would you like to die? I’m going to use a Midnight Oil line: on my feet, not on my knees! POLITICS Loading What’s the bigger issue right now: self-censorship and political correctness, or bigotry and hate speech? Fanaticism and hate speech. The point is, they can be formulated in a seemingly rational discourse. He doesn’t have to punch his fist. This is the subversive nature of it. The Trump era has shown us where it can go: great legitimization of extreme views. The past year saw a global resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement following the murder of George Floyd in the United States; it manifested itself here as a great movement of protest against the deaths of indigenous people in detention. Was it also a moment for you? Yes. We have had local efforts here for many years to examine [Indigenous activists] Charles Chicka Dixon, Charles Perkins and Eddie Mabo. But with the recent BLM movement, it seemed, for the first time, that the whole world, not just the United States and Australia, was gripped by this problem. There was a real global manifestation of solidarity.

