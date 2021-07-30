Comcast announces the arrival of Peacock in Sky | Company

PHILADELPHIA & NEW YORK & LONDON – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Jul 29, 2021–

Comcast today announced that NBCUniversal and Sky will make Peacock available to nearly 20 million Sky customers in Europe at no additional cost. From the end of the year, Peacock will make its international debut on Sky platforms including Sky Q, NOW and Sky Ticket, currently serving customers in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Austria and in Swiss.

Comcasts Xfinity has been integral to the success of our go-to-market strategy with Peacock in the United States, and we see a similar opportunity to expand internationally with Sky, said Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal. We’re excited to bring Peacock to millions of Sky customers and add incredible value to their platforms with a premium catalog of NBCUniversal’s best entertainment included with their membership. By leveraging the Xfinity Comcast platforms in the United States, we were able to test and learn, rapidly increase the scale, use and awareness of Peacock. We look forward to doing the same with Sky in Europe.

The deal with Sky marks Peacocks’ first international expansion since launching in the United States last summer. In the past year, 54 million customers have subscribed to Peacock in the United States

Sky Group CEO Dana Strong said Peacock will be a great addition for Sky customers with over 7,000 hours of content at no additional cost. This exceptional added value is another example of the great ways we innovate to bring more benefits to our customers through synergies between Sky, NBCUniversal and Comcast Cable.

Advertising-supported Peacock programming will be available to all Sky TV customers at no additional cost, bundled as part of the entertainment subscription on NOW and Sky Ticket, and will include a wide range of content, including The Office, Rutherford Falls, Saved by the Bell, Equalizer, Young Rock, Kardashians, Costumes, Downton Abbey, and more. Over time, Peacock will continue to enhance its content catalog by leveraging the best Peacock Originals as well as the iconic library of NBCUniversals series and movies.

