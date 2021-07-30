TJ Miller’s bomb threat dropped; “Cognitive mediation” program for actor – Deadline





Connecticut federal prosecutors have filed a motion to dismiss the bomb threat charge against the former Silicon Valley star TJ Miller on a 2018 incident involving an Amtrak train and a “false 911 call”. A hearing is set for 1 p.m. ET Friday in Connecticut District Court, where the federal government will seek dismissal of the case. Miller’s attorney agreed to the terms of the dismissal, prosecutors said. The Connecticut Department of Justice office indicted the actor in April 2018 for “intentionally providing law enforcement with false information about an explosive device on a train.” The initial complaint (read it here) stated that the actor was on an Amtrak train from Washington, DC, bound for New York when he called 911 to report “a female passenger” has a bomb in her bag”. Related story TJ Miller says “Manic Episode” was the source of his fake Amtrak bomb threat; Subsequent online comments led to “an absolute spin-out” Miller was arrested at New York’s La Guardia Airport on April 9, 2018 and released on $ 100,000 bail. In Thursday’s filing (read it here), prosecutors said their decision was based on “expert medical analyzes and reports regarding the accused’s previous brain surgery and its continuing neurological impacts, which cast doubt on doubts as to the required legal element of “intent” to commit the accused offense. ” Miller had had brain surgery several years ago after having had a hemorrhage and multiple seizures. He said a piece of his frontal lobe the size of a golf ball was removed. The federal authorities’ case on Thursday also agreed to “fully reimburse the costs of law enforcement responding to the false 911 call, and to pursue a thorough and necessary cognitive remediation program to make any recurrence of such behavior. very unlikely. “ Miller’s preliminary hearing in the actor’s case was scheduled for March 31, 2020, after a number of postponements, but was later delayed again as the pandemic set in. He faced up to five years in federal prison if convicted. The actor had endured a number of legal issues since appearing for his role as Erlich Bachman on the HBO series. Silicon Valley. He was arrested in the 2016 Los Angeles area Uber driver assault and has seen allegations of sexual assault resurface from his college days, which he has denied. He also made headlines in 2017 when he abruptly announced he was moving away from Silicon Valley. “Producers of Silicon Valley and TJ Miller have mutually agreed that TJ will not be returning for Season 5, ”HBO said in a statement at the time.

