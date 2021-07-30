Boston native Terrence Clarke honored in 2021 NBA Draft





Celtics

“To all who knew and admired Terrence, know that he will always be part of the NBA family.” The NBA honored Terrence Clarke on Thursday in the 2021 NBA Draft. photo by Matthew J. Lee / Globe staff The NBA honored late Kentucky goalie and Boston native Terrence Clarke in the 2021 NBA Draft Thursday after Clarke died in a car crash in April. After the 15th pick, NBA commissioner Adam Silver call for a moment to recognize Clarke, who declared himself for the draft after his first season. “Terrence was due to be drafted tonight, but he tragically passed away in April as a result of a car accident,” said Silver. “He was 19 years old. His extraordinary talent, commitment and dedication to the game deserve to be honored on this stage.” Terrence’s mother, Osmine, his younger brother Gavin and his sister Tatyana Gray were present. All three were called to the stage. “To the three of you, and to anyone who knew and admired Terrence, know that he will always be a part of the NBA family,” said Silver, as the family donned NBA hats. “… It is my honor to now announce that with the next pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the NBA selects Terrence Clarke of the University of Kentucky.” Clarke’s friends and family remembered him as an infectious personality and a motivated prospect. “He was just hungry, man,” Clarke coach Brandon Ball told Boston.com in April. “Hungry. He wanted to be the best. He wanted to put this city on his back and reach out to the younger generation. I think that’s why he connected so much with the younger generation. Boston on the map. The Kentucky men’s basketball also tweeted a tribute. “A youngster we all love just lost his life too soon, with all his dreams and hopes ahead of him,” Kentucky coach John Calipari wrote after Clarke’s death. “Terrence Clarke was a good looking kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, his smile and his joy. People gravitated around him, and to hear that we lost him is just hard for all of us to understand. this moment We are all in shock. Newsletter Sign-Up Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com

