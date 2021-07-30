Andor Actor gives a confusing summary of the series





Star Wars: Andor actress Fiona Shaw gives a very confusing but secretive match on the upcoming Disney + series set to launch in 2022.

Fiona Shaw, actress of the next Disney + showStar Wars: Andor, has just given an enigmatic riddle as to its role. His comments were very ambiguous and confusing, and while they didn’t add many new details to the series, it’s always exciting to be able to hear more about it. Being a part of the suspenseful spy show comes with a lot of secrecy, so Shaw probably had to carefully walk his way through the interview. Star Wars: Andoris just one of many to come Star wars Disney + associated projects. Disney has announced that there will be several upcoming shows on its streaming platform, most of which do not yet have a release date. JoinStar Wars: Andorin 2022 will beObi wan kenobi, the highly anticipated show with the return of fan favorite characters, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker.Star Wars: Andorwill follow the character of Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, who was last seen in the 2016 film,Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The series will follow him in his early days as a rebel spy. Luna is joined by a star cast including Shaw, Stellan Skarsgrd, Alan Tudyk and Adria Arjona. Related: Star Wars: Andor Should Explore The Dark Side Of Rebellion Now Fiona Shaw has said a little what to expect from Star Wars: Andor.Twitter user Paul Edwards(Going through ComicBook.com) posted a video of an interview Shaw did on the BBCThe only show where she says what her role will be. While there isn’t much to say, here’s at least a little more information on the upcoming series. Check out his response below: Shaw’s comment is simply ambiguous. Of course, that makes sense given the great secrecy surrounding Disney + shows. Shaw probably hasn’t been able to comment much on the show, as there aren’t many details on it yet. There is a lot of unexplored material that could involve Shaw, like her relationship with Andor, as her quote implies, since she says the show is about “people called ‘Andor. ‘”It could also be related to the secrecy of the show, as Shaw might not know much about the show itself. While Shaw’s comment might not be much, it will be exciting to see where her role takes her in the Star wars universe. Details on the Cassian Andor-centric show have been posted here and there so far, but it looks like more information may come out soon. Until then, viewers will have to waitStar Wars: Andorwill launch on Disney + in 2022. Next: What Could Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Role Be In The Star Wars Andor Show Source: Paul Edwards (Going throughComicBook.com) Loki’s writer responds to Sylvie Romance’s backlash



