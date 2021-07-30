JaQuel Knight and Logitech to Help Creators Protect Viral TikTok Dances Copyrights – The Hollywood Reporter





JaQuel Knight, the choreographer behind Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s iconic dances, has partnered with Logitech to help 10 BIPOC creators secure the copyrights for the viral dances they’ve created. The first six dancers are Keara Wilson, creator of “Savage“Dance; Shayné and Zhané Stanley, known as Nae Nae Twins and creators of”Wild remix“Dance; Young Deji, creator of”The Woah“; Mya Johnson and Chris Cotter, creators of “At the top“Dance; Fullout Cortland, the choreographer behind Doja Cat’s performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards; and Chloe Arnold, choreographer of “Say hello to a legend”For syncopated ladies. The dancers, who were taken aback by the news Wednesday night at a dinner hosted by Logitech and the JaQuel Knight Foundation, also received preliminary information. bonotations – a score that documents human movement through symbols in specific motifs – from their dances. Meridith Rojas, Global Head of Creative and Entertainment Marketing at Logitech, said Hollywood journalist that the final labanotations, which must be submitted with the dancers’ applications to the US Copyright Office, will be completed in 6 to 8 weeks. From there, the government agency could take another 6-8 weeks to review the applications. JaQuel Knight, Young Deji, Bracken Darrell, Keara Wilson, Zhané Stanley, Shayné Stanley, Fullout Cortland, Chris Cotter, Mya Johnson, Vincent Borel, Chloe Arnold, Meridith Rojas and Erin Chin.

The drowning of Tommaso / Getty Images for Logitech The copyright clearance for these dances comes as the creators of Black TikTok have gone on a “strike” to draw attention to the fact that they are often not credited for their creations of viral trends and trends. dances on the app. In a recent interview with THR, Knight – who choreographed the dances on “Single Ladies,” “Formation” and “WAP,” among others – acknowledged that copyright for dance is “extremely complicated” and should focus on a sequence of movements rather. than on a singular movement. But protecting the copyright in very popular and successful dances is meant to protect dancers and help them ensure that they can monetize their dances, especially when large corporations and other commercial players wish. capitalize on the original dance of a creator. “If you create a movement, it becomes the one of the streets, it becomes the culture, it becomes the movement of the people,” Knight said. “The problem arises when people start to make money – millions of dollars – with your streak.” Knight said he wanted to make sure popular dances were rewarded and recognized in the same way as viral hit songs. “We see the dance being the main character, and in the end the dance is not paid like the other supporting characters or the background actors,” he said. “It’s about starting to treat and respect choreography the same way we respect music.” As part of the partnership, Logitech is also funding a short film – directed by Knight’s JK Creatives Inc., Mary Pelloni, and Meridith Rojas of Logitech for Creators – that will document a group of creators as they research copyright for their work, as well as share Knight’s journey last year towards copyright protection for his choreography for “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”. “We are here to allow creators to share their stories and JaQuel’s story must be heard,” Rojas said in a statement. “We share JaQuel’s mission to lead the change and conversation about creative copyright, and we are taking action to support this monumental work. This is not a film about dance, it is a film about change, justice and the struggle for the rights of creators.

