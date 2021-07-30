Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over Black Widows streaming release

Disney has turned into a tangled web with the Marvel star Scarlett Johansson. Johansson filed a lawsuit against the Walt Disney Company in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, alleging breach of contract when Black Widow debuted in theaters and on Disney + simultaneously. The lawsuit claims that this day-to-date release model lost potential box office revenue in exchange for new subscribers to the company’s streaming platform. (Disney has yet to respond to Vanity Showrequest for comments. )

It’s no secret that Disney releases movies like Black Widow directly on Disney + to increase the number of subscribers and thus increase the company’s stock price and that it is hiding behind COVID-19 as a pretext to do so, Jean Berlinski, Johanssons’ attorney said in a statement to Vanity Lounge. But ignoring the contracts of the artists responsible for the success of his films in the service of this short-sighted strategy violates their rights and we can’t wait to prove it in court. This surely won’t be the last time Hollywood talent stands up to Disney and makes it clear that whatever the company may claim, it has a legal obligation to honor its contracts.

Within hours of the Johanssons costume being released, Disney released a specific response. There is no merit in this filing, a Disney spokesperson said in A declaration. The lawsuit is particularly sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney has fully honored Ms. Johanssons’ contract and, moreover, the release of Black Widow on Disney + with Premier Access has dramatically improved her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $ 20 million she has received to date.