‘Val’ traces Kilmer’s rise to the top of the film industry, continuing his work after cancer »Albuquerque Journal

Actor Val Kilmer sits behind a table at a Comic Con in London, looking pale and unsteady. His voice was reduced to a whispering rasp after tracheostomy surgery for throat cancer in 2015, although the good news is that the operation was a success and he tries to smile happily as fan after fan asks him. to sign posters and photos of his Iceman character in “Top Gun,” always asking for the same caption: “You can be my winger anytime. Ice Man.”

Kilmer signals that he needs a break, and we see him throw up in a trash can before he’s kicked out of the convention, with a blanket covering his face so no one can see it’s Val Kilmer.

It’s a deeply sad sequence in the fascinating and insightful and often beautifully moving documentary “Val” and yet one has to admire Kilmer’s willingness to allow the cameras to keep rolling, not to mention his frankness as he recognizes that a great part of his income comes nowadays. attend events such as Comic Con, a screening of “Tombstone” in Texas, etc. Revisiting his long-ago debut might be considered the lowest thing an actor can do, says Kilmer, but when he interacts with fans who have lasting affection for him, he feels “grateful rather than ‘humiliated’. (The pre-screening meeting of “Tombstone” is a much more uplifting experience than signing up to Comic Con, as fans hook up with Kilmer and tell him how much his work has meant to them.)

Val Kilmer has played Batman and Jim Morrison and Doc Holliday and Iceman and Elvis Presley, and he has distinguished himself in films such as “Real Genius” and “Heat” and “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang” and “The Salton Sea”, and he continues to act even after his operation. (He reprizes his Iceman character in “Top Gun: Maverick.”) He had the leading man look and the Juilliard School chops and the charisma to become one of the big movie stars of the latter. part of the 20th century, but he never reached the heights of his “Top Gun” companion Tom Cruise. It has been a roller coaster career, with Kilmer consistently identified as someone who is difficult to work with, who made questionable career choices (he strayed from the “Batman” franchise), who was his. own worst enemy.

Kilmer addresses all of this and more in this documentary from Leo Scott and Ting Poo, who do a remarkable job of combining current footage of Kilmer with a gold mine of video footage shot by Kilmer himself, who has been l one of the first to adopt amateur video and took his cameras wherever he traveled. “I kept everything,” says Kilmer, as we watch him go through dozens and dozens of boxes of videotapes.

With Kilmer’s son Jack providing the voiceover narration for his father’s lyrics, “Val” features family films from Kilmer’s childhood in which Val and his two brothers made elaborate homemade parodies of “Jaws” and other films about the family ranch in California, which was formerly owned by Roy Rogers. When Val’s younger brother, Wesley, died of a seizure in the family’s hot tub, Val was devastated and now notes, “Our family has never been the same.”

Still grieving, 18-year-old Kilmer left California for Juilliard. From that point on, Kilmer’s camera is everywhere, whether he’s backstage with fellow stars Sean Penn and Kevin Bacon, laughing with his mate Rick Rossovich (who played Slider) on set. of “Top Gun,” jokes with Kurt Russell while doing “Tombstone,” or marrying his “Willow” co-star Joanne Whalley, the mother of his children, Jack and Mercedes. We see the audition tapes home-made and fairly sophisticated Kilmer’s for “Full Metal Jacket” and “Goodfellas” and “The Doors,” and although he was not cast in the first two films, he delivered a performance for ages in the Oliver Stone’s trippy biopic.

Kilmer explains how the “Batman Forever” costume was so constraining he could barely move in it and couldn’t hear what the other actors were saying. He resigned himself to showing up and standing for as long as he could, while Tommy Lee Jones and Jim Carrey chewed up the scenery. We also see bizarre footage shot during the making of the hapless “Dr. Moreau’s Island”, in which Kilmer meets a morbidly obese Marlon Brando on a hammock, and Brando implores him to “push us” so he can. keep rocking back and forth.

Despite his health issues and a career that has resulted in as many setbacks as triumphs, Kilmer comes across as a self-deprecating, thoughtful, sympathetic and almost jovial figure with a wicked sense of humor and a deep appreciation for artists, writers, poets, actors and thinkers. (He’s been obsessed with Mark Twain for much of his life and played him in a one-man show, “Citizen Twain.”) Most heartwarming of all are the moments we see him with his son Jack and his daughter Mercedes, who clearly adore their father, and he lights up whenever he is in their presence. These relationships are Kilmer’s most important and lasting legacy.